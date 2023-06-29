Givenchy takes us on a glamorous journey from the city to the sand with the unveiling of its Plage collection pop-up beach at Topping Rose House in Bridgehampton. Inspired by the beachwear legacy of Hubert de Givenchy and his elegant life on the French Riviera, this summer capsule collection effortlessly transitions from street to shore. The collection draws inspiration from Le Clos Fiorentina, Monsieur de Givenchy’s seaside estate in Saint Jean Cap Ferrat, capturing the refined lifestyle and gentle color palette that defined his time there. Creative Director Matthew M. Williams beautifully blends the laid-back glamour of the French Riviera with his own California roots, resulting in an easygoing yet elegant art de vivre perfectly suited for the Hamptons.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Givenchy

The Givenchy Plage collection showcases a range of ready-to-wear and accessories, including the chic straw basket version of the new Voyou, Marshmallow wedges, and classic G-Tote shoppers. It pays homage to a pivotal moment in Monsieur de Givenchy’s career when he introduced beachwear during his debut Haute Couture collection in collaboration with an American swimwear brand in 1952. Today, Givenchy Plage honors that heritage by featuring daring cut-outs, beach club staples, Givenchy pink pieces, sailor stripes, pearls, chains, and macramé details on sensual silhouettes with a sporty twist.

The capsule highlights the transformative power of black and white separates, incorporating linen bikinis, cover-ups, and the iconic Givenchy tote in raffia. Archival prints from 1955 and trompe l’oeil pearls add a touch of timeless elegance to caftans, sarongs, handbags, and canvas beach sneakers. The collection also introduces new hardware signatures such as G-Links, Love Locks, and chains, reflecting Matthew M. Williams’ creative vision for Givenchy.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Givenchy

Adding a touch of playfulness and elegance, the Givenchy Plage capsule presents new variations of the 4G Plumetis jewelry line, including a bracelet, earrings, and a ring in pink bio-resin with violet Swarovski crystals set in 4G prongs. Additionally, the collection embraces a forward-looking approach to traceability, incorporating QR code tags on select swimwear items to provide customers with information about care, repair, sourcing, materials, certifications, and lifecycle analysis.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Givenchy

For the first time, Givenchy opens its doors to the public with the Plage collection pop-up beach at Topping Rose House, where visitors can explore and shop the captivating pieces from July 1st to 14th, 2023.