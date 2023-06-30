Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gucci

It’s official: it’s a Gucci summer out East this year. From its boutique exclusives to summer-approved pieces from the Gucci Summer Stories collection, the Gucci East Hampton boutique is a must-visit destination. And as the holiday weekend approaches, Gucci’s East Hampton boutique is embracing the spirit of summer.

The boutique, nestled on Newtown Lane, will debut a range of new Gucci Summer Stories pieces that embody the joie de vivre of summers spent in the Hamptons — and beyond. In fact, the store windows have been artfully transformed to showcase the breezy summer styles that define this collection. What continues to set the boutique apart is its offering of exclusive Hamptons handbags and accessories, curating a one-of-a-kind shopping experience for guests.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gucci

Visitors to the East Hampton boutique will also have the privilege of exploring exclusive pieces from the Vault Summer collection. This summer, the Gucci Vault tapped eight globally renowned brands to come together to curate a selection that encompasses everything from carefree beach getaways and outdoor adventures to the most anticipated formal celebrations of the season. The Vault Summer collection has truly brought together a diverse array of styles, featuring both emerging young brands and renowned houses with a storied history. One of the brands in collaboration is Agua by Agua Bendita, and the Gucci East Hampton boutique becomes the sole destination in the United States to showcase their exquisite women’s beachwear and hand-embroidered dresses.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gucci

In addition to the fashion offerings, Gucci is treating visitors to a culinary delight. Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura Beverly Hills, the Michelin-starred restaurant, is making its way to the Hamptons through a collaboration with Sant Ambroeus. Together, they are launching a special edition summer cookie: the Ventaglio al Caffé. Gucci Osteria Head Chef Mattia Agazzi and Pastry Chef Tamara Rigo have infused Sant Ambroeus’ popular puffed fan cookie with a Gucci Osteria touch, featuring a shot of Italian espresso. Packaged in a tin adorned with historical motifs from the Gucci Archive, these exclusive cookies will be available at both brands’ Hamptons outposts starting June 30, priced at $45.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gucci/BFA

With exclusive summer styles and delectable treats, Gucci’s East Hampton boutique has become the ultimate destination out East this summer. The boutique is located at 17 Newtown Ln, East Hampton, NY 11937.