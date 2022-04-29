Photo Credit: Kris Tamburello Studios

Over the last several years, there’s no denying hospitality phenom, Major Food Group (MFG) has completely dominated the Miami fine dining scene, from the opening of New York’s beloved Carbone in the South of Fifth neighborhood to bringing the unique dining experience of HaSalon to Miami Beach. While each new opening embodies the luxury of elevated dining combined with the fresh modernity of curating a new kind of restaurant atmosphere that MFG is best known for, the acclaimed brand’s Miami openings are different — in the best way possible. The MFG Miami outpost dining concepts complement the Magic City through a brilliant culinary lens.

Photo Credit: Kris Tamburello Studios

Today, a new restaurant joined the brand’s impressive repertoire: Dirty French Steakhouse. Known to New Yorkers as ‘Dirty French’ — the seductive French bistro that has made its mark on the Lower East Side — the new location is has been brilliantly reimagined and ‘Miami-fied.’ Located in the heart of Brickell, Dirty French Steakhouse is a glamorous interpretation of the classic steakhouse as MFG Co-Founders Jeff Zalaznick, Mario Carbone, and Rich Torrisi revisit the iconic genre, adding their own flair.

Photo Credit: Kris Tamburello Studios

“After making this paradise home, we realized there was a tremendous opportunity to bring a sensational steakhouse to Brickell in true MFG fashion—a sophisticated, contemporary, high-energy culinary blockbuster fit for the most exciting city in the world today,” says Jeff Zalaznick, MFG Co-Owner. “It simply does not get any more major than Dirty French Steakhouse, which is the beginning of a series of big projects in the neighborhood.”

The new Dirty French Steakhouse concept is a dynamic 80s-era swagger that could only exist in Miami. Esteemed designer Ken Fulk instantly transports guests into the lavish world of Dirty French, ultimately finding design harmony from the world’s richest treasures. “Dirty French feels instantly iconic. We took inspiration from legendary hot spots across the globe — El Morocco, Indochine, Maxim’s Paris — using elements from these fabled nightclubs like animal prints, jungle patterns, mashrabiya screens, silk lanterns,” says Fulk. “The result is an utterly intoxicating atmosphere.” Intoxicating, indeed, guests enter through the “Jungle Bar,” a lush lounge draped in a custom tropical leaf pattern, with a true gold-leafed ceiling, a heroic onyx bar, and a striking murano glass leaf chandelier, which sets the tone for the evening ahead.

Photo Credit: Kris Tamburello Studios

Incorporating signature steakhouse dishes, Dirty French Steakhouse offers a menu of the highest caliber, featuring an abundant raw bar selection, elegant seafood entrées, premium aged steaks, and a selection of rich sides. The menu is the ultimate indulgence with its decadent dose of Dirty French. Notable dishes include a Dover Sole Meunière to share served tableside, the best Duck à l’Orange in the country, an expansive menu of Prime Aged Steaks, and a stunning Soufflé program led by MFG’s pastry chef Stephanie Prida. Impressively, the restaurant is home to a 700-plus-bottle wine list, which took several years to build.

Photo Credit: Major Food Group

Synonymous with the other MFG openings in Miami, Dirty French Steakhouse is set to make culinary history in the Magic City. The restaurant is located at 1200 Brickell Ave Miami, FL 33131, and for more information, visit the website, here.