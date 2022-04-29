Buen Provecho Miami! Haute Living Sponsors Annual Charity Event At The Biltmore Hotel

On Thursday, April 14th, Haute Living sponsored Buen Provecho Miami! at the Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables. This annual fundraiser is for the United Community Options of South Florida (UCO of South Florida), formerly United Cerebral Palsy of South Florida, and raised close to $80,000 this year.

This event was emceed by WPLG Channel 10 news anchor Jenise Fernandez. Renowned Chef Norman Van Aken served as the event Chef Chairman. Entertainment was provided by Frank Lima and Tito Puente Jr.

The 5-course dinner was curated by five executive chefs that created a unique and elegant dining experience. Each chef prepared one dish on the menu that was paired with a delightful glass of wine provided by the Republic National Distribution Company. The Presenting chefs/restaurants were: Executive Chef Niven Patel, Ghee Indian Kitchen; Executive Chef Thomas Russo, The Biltmore Hotel; Executive Chef Vidya Maharaj, Diya Miami; Executive Chef Federico Tischler, WellFed; and Executive Pastry Chef Sylvain Marrari.

During the dinner, live entertainment was provided as well as a silent auction. The night was full of fun, laughter, and support of a wonderful foundation. All proceeds will benefit UCO of South Florida. Thank you to all of our Haute Leaders who were in attendance, we can’t wait for next year!