Bill and Will Harlan
Cover Story
Changing Of The Guard: A Generational Shift Is Underway At Harlan Estate As Bill Harlan Passes The Torch To Son Will
Matthew Broderick
Cover Story
Matthew Broderick Is Celebrating His 25-Year Anniversary With Sarah Jessica Parker By Checking In To “Plaza Suite”
21 Savage
Celebrities
The Strong & Silent Type: Why 21 Savage Is Saving His Voice To Speak About The Things That Truly Matter.
Adrien Brody
Cover Story
Adrien Brody Shoots And Scores As He Takes On Legendary Lakers Coach Pat Riley In HBO’s “Winning Time”
Alexander Zverev
Cover Story
Alexander Zverev’s 2022 Goal: Global Domination

Buen Provecho Miami! Haute Living Sponsors Annual Charity Event At The Biltmore Hotel

Haute Scene, News

On Thursday, April 14th, Haute Living sponsored Buen Provecho Miami! at the Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables. This annual fundraiser is for the United Community Options of South Florida (UCO of South Florida), formerly United Cerebral Palsy of South Florida, and raised close to $80,000 this year.

This event was emceed by WPLG Channel 10 news anchor Jenise Fernandez. Renowned Chef Norman Van Aken served as the event Chef Chairman. Entertainment was provided by Frank Lima and Tito Puente Jr.

The 5-course dinner was curated by five executive chefs that created a unique and elegant dining experience. Each chef prepared one dish on the menu that was paired with a delightful glass of wine provided by the Republic National Distribution Company. The Presenting chefs/restaurants were: Executive Chef Niven Patel, Ghee Indian Kitchen; Executive Chef Thomas Russo, The Biltmore Hotel; Executive Chef Vidya Maharaj, Diya Miami; Executive Chef Federico Tischler, WellFed; and Executive Pastry Chef Sylvain Marrari.

During the dinner, live entertainment was provided as well as a silent auction. The night was full of fun, laughter, and support of a wonderful foundation. All proceeds will benefit UCO of South Florida. Thank you to all of our Haute Leaders who were in attendance, we can’t wait for next year!

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Dirty French Steakhouse Miami
City Guide
April 29, 2022
Major Food Group’s New Lavish Dining Destination, Dirty French Steakhouse, Was Made For Miami
By Adrienne Faurote
News
April 29, 2022
Annual Celebrity Chefs For Canines Event Raises $501K For Ukraine and U.S. Dog Rescue Efforts
By Haute Living
Thomas Keller
Cover Story
April 29, 2022
Thomas Keller Pays Tribute To Palm Beach’s Golden Era At His Surf Club Restaurant — And On The Golf Course
By Laura Schreffler
News
April 27, 2022
Destination Weddings Are Back And HotelPlanner Has Tips To Ensure An Amazing Experience
By Haute Living

Los Angeles

New York

Miami