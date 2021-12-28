Photo Credit: Seth Browarnik/Worldredeye.com

Major Food Group has done it again. The group welcomed electric Israeli restaurant, HaSalon, down to Miami Beach this past month on the heels of its other successful South Florida openings like Carbone and Sadelle’s Coconut Grove. HaSalon, renowned for its energetic atmosphere, transports you to the Mediterranean through both the cuisine and attitude and has become Miami’s latest hot spot—just in time for New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Formerly known as the iconic Miami Beach institution, China Grill, for over two decades, HaSalon found its new home on the corner of Washington Avenue, making the space more legendary than ever. “HaSalon is simply legendary. We fell in love with the concept years ago, in part because MFG also builds restaurants that deliver excellent hospitality, unmatched food, and a nightly celebration,” explains Jeff Zalaznick, MFG Co-Founder. “Now, we finally get to do it together. The restaurant is a one-of-kind concept born in Israel but made for Miami.”

Photo Credit: Seth Browarnik/Worldredeye.com

Made for Miami indeed, HaSalon has garnered the attention of both locals and guests for an outstanding, modern menu and an evening intricately curated to provide guests with the best experience. “Everyone who comes to HaSalon for the first time tells me that they’ve never had an experience like it,” says HaSalon founder Eyal Shani, the beloved chef, MasterChef judge, and restaurateur with over 30 successful ventures to his name. “The mood gets more and more energetic and convivial as the night goes on and guests get comfortable, but one thing never changes: the line of cooks working very quietly, very consciously, on their food.”

Photo Credit: Melissa Hom Photography

Miami is the latest city to join the HaSalon brand alongside sister cities including Tel Aviv, New York City, and Ibiza. And, if you’re still in need of New Year plans, visit their website here to book a reservation.