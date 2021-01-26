Photo Credit: Gnazzo GroupGlobal food empire Major Food Group is expanding to Miami, bringing their world-famous New York Italian restaurant “Carbone” to South Beach’s shores. The fourth Carbone expansion, Miami’s version will be located at 49 Collins Avenue in the South of Fifth neighborhood and will open its doors on January 26, 2021.

This new location will include all of the classic New York-style Italian dishes that the original Carbone is known for along with a few specific dishes tailored for the Miami patrons. These new dishes include scallop crudo with pistachio and key lime, stone crab knuckle sandwiches, and coconut lime chiffon cake.

The location has also stacked the deck with veteran Major Food Group professionals including famed mixologist Thomas Waugh who is relocating to Florida for this occasion. The team also includes wine director John Slover and Miami hospitality professionals who will all be wearing custom tuxedos designed by Zac Posen.

Photo Credit: Gnazzo Group“Like all of our restaurants, Carbone isn’t just about what’s on the plate,” says Mario Carbone, Co-Owner of Major Food Group. “Of course, the meal is top-notch, but we want our guests to head home after dinner with happy and lasting memories. We want their expectations to not only be met, but exceeded, and then some. I, along with my partners, am thrilled to land in such an extraordinary city and feel fortunate to join such a vibrant community. We’re looking forward to showing Miamians and visitors alike what’s to come.”

The interiors of Carbone Miami were conceived by renowned interior designer Ken Fulk. His design space includes a terracotta, cream, and emerald green color palette, Malachite ceiling beams and columns, as well chandeliers and wallpaper hand-drawn by Fulk himself. He also built in a large patio for up to 50 people with eclectic furniture and lush greenery that brings a Miami flair to the restaurant.

“My inspiration for Carbone was Maria Callas and Frank Sinatra waking up in a suite on the Grand Canal after a night of passion,” says Fulk.

The artwork adorning the walls was selected by longtime MFG collaborator Vito Schnabel and includes works from artists such as Robert Nava and Julian Schnabel as well as Gus Van Sant and Harmony Korine, who reside in Miami. Photo Credit: Gnazzo Group“MFG was made for the Magic City. I recently moved here, and after a few months, I realized it was the perfect place for us to expand. The clientele is diverse, friendly, worldly, and enthusiastic. It’s truly a perfect fit,” says Jeff Zalaznick, Co-Owner of Major Food Group.

Major Food Group was founded by Mario Carbone, Jeff Zalaznick, and Rich Torrisi in New York City and now operates 26 restaurants around the world. Along with Carbone Miami, MFG will be revealing several additional projects later on this year in Brickell and the Miami Design District. Photo Credit: Gnazzo Group

CARBONE MIAMI is located on 49 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Hours of operation are Tuesday through Sunday 6:00 PM to 10:30 PM.

For more information, visit https://CarboneMiami.com/ or contact info@carbonemiami.com