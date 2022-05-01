Photo Credit: Melina Bond-Hsu

Haute Living capped NFL Draft weekend 2022 by celebrating Haute Living Las Vegas cover star Alesso at Chica Las Vegas.

The Grammy-nominated DJ had officially kicked off his residency at Tao Beach a month ago, and prior to his dinner, had played to a packed house at the newly renovated venue, located at The Venetian.

The 30-year-old DJ, born Alessandro Renato Rodolfo Lindblad, arrived at the Enclave & Key and Remy Martin-presented event with his girlfriend, Erin Cummins, and her family, and his manager, Adam Chaves.

Given that it was Draft Week, it was no surprise that the guest list included a slew of former NFL stars, including NFL Hall of Famer, Heisman winner, and former Haute Wine & Spirits cover star Charles Woodson (now the proprietor of Intercept Wines); David Tyree, who is best known for the Helmet Catch, a late-game reception in Super Bowl XLII that helped New York Giants secure one of the greatest sports upsets of all time and who now currently works for the Giants; former inside linebacker Hayes Pullard; and John Crockett, formerly of the Green Bay Packers, Raiders, and Baltimore Ravens.

After a cocktail reception that showcased Chica’s famous Chica-Rita and Remy XO sidecars (and some spicy salsa dancers), Haute Media Group Senior Vice President April Irene Donelson welcomed guests and thanked Alesso, noting that he embodies the Haute Living ethos of greatness — as well as the greats in the room, such as Woodson. And then she invited everyone into the gorgeously remodeled restaurant’s private room for a Remy Martin toast to Alesso.

Another speech was made thanking presenting brands 50 Eggs Hospitality Group, influencer marketing agency Enclave & Key, and Remy Martin US, as well as the guests, who also included Enclave & Key co-founder Blake Wynn, Remy Martin’s Anthony Carideo, Kyle Schroeder, Jordan Greenfield, Tobias Kleff, Sanjay and Evan Sharma, Sam Landis, and Haute Media Group Editor-in-Chief Laura Schreffler. Donelson made note of Tyree’s historical play here, and the entire room clapped (though Woodson joked that he wasn’t clapping because Tyree he had beaten him).

The menu was truly delectable, and included first courses of Roasted Beet Salad and Wagyu Quesa-Birria Empanada; second courses of Sea Bass a la Plancha, Venezuelan Braised Short Rib, and Spit-Roasted Peruvian Rotisserie Chicken; sides of Roasted Street Corn, Papas Bravas, and Asparagus; and desserts courtesy of award-wining celebrity pastry chef Jessica Scott, who blew guests away with her deceptive “Corn cake” (which was Strawberry Flan Cheesecake, Graham Cracker Chili Crumble, with Raspberry Tajín disguised as corn), a Tres Leches cake, and Red Velvet Churros.

Alesso recently dropped new singles, including “Only You”, a collaboration with Sentinel, and “When I’m Gone” wit Katy Perry.

