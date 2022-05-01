Bill and Will Harlan
Cover Story
Changing Of The Guard: A Generational Shift Is Underway At Harlan Estate As Bill Harlan Passes The Torch To Son Will
Matthew Broderick
Cover Story
Matthew Broderick Is Celebrating His 25-Year Anniversary With Sarah Jessica Parker By Checking In To “Plaza Suite”
21 Savage
Celebrities
The Strong & Silent Type: Why 21 Savage Is Saving His Voice To Speak About The Things That Truly Matter.
Adrien Brody
Cover Story
Adrien Brody Shoots And Scores As He Takes On Legendary Lakers Coach Pat Riley In HBO’s “Winning Time”
Alexander Zverev
Cover Story
Alexander Zverev’s 2022 Goal: Global Domination

Haute Living Celebrates Alesso’s Tao Beach Residency During NFL Draft Week 2022

Haute Scene, News

Alesso
Alesso poses next to his cover

Photo Credit: Melina Bond-Hsu

Haute Living capped NFL Draft weekend 2022 by celebrating Haute Living Las Vegas cover star Alesso at Chica Las Vegas.

Alesso
Charles Woodson, Alesso, and Hayes Pullard

Photo Credit:Melina Bond-Hsu

Alesso
David Tyree and wife Leilah

Photo Credit:Melina Bond-Hsu

The Grammy-nominated DJ had officially kicked off his residency at Tao Beach a month ago, and prior to his dinner, had played to a packed house at the newly renovated venue, located at The Venetian.

Alesso
Alesso

Photo Credit:Melina Bond-Hsu

Alesso
Alesso and girlfriend Erin Cummins

Photo Credit:Melina Bond-Hsu

The 30-year-old DJ, born Alessandro Renato Rodolfo Lindblad, arrived at the Enclave & Key and Remy Martin-presented event with his girlfriend, Erin Cummins, and her family, and his manager, Adam Chaves. 

Alesso
Charles Woodson, Laura Schreffler, and Alesso

Photo Credit:Melina Bond-Hsu

Alesso
David Tyree, April Donelson, Blake Wynn

Photo Credit:Melina Bond-Hsu

Given that it was Draft Week, it was no surprise that the guest list included a slew of former NFL stars, including NFL Hall of Famer, Heisman winner, and former Haute Wine & Spirits cover star Charles Woodson (now the proprietor of Intercept Wines); David Tyree, who is best known for the Helmet Catch, a late-game reception in Super Bowl XLII that helped New York Giants secure one of the greatest sports upsets of all time and who now currently works for the Giants; former inside linebacker Hayes Pullard; and John Crockett, formerly of the Green Bay Packers, Raiders, and Baltimore Ravens.

Alesso
Charles Woodson, Alesso, Blake Wynn, Jordan Greenfield, and Hayes Pullard

Photo Credit:Melina Bond-Hsu

Alesso
Blake Wynn, Alesso, Laura Schreffler and April Irene Donelson

Photo Credit:Melina Bond-Hsu

After a cocktail reception that showcased Chica’s famous Chica-Rita and Remy XO sidecars (and some spicy salsa dancers), Haute Media Group Senior Vice President April Irene Donelson welcomed guests and thanked Alesso, noting that he embodies the Haute Living ethos of greatness — as well as the greats in the room, such as Woodson. And then she invited everyone into the gorgeously remodeled restaurant’s private room for a Remy Martin toast to Alesso.

Alesso
Hayes Pullard, Remy Martin’s Anthony Carideo, Brock Prince, and Blake Wynn

Photo Credit:Melina Bond-Hsu

Alesso
Blake Wynn and John Crockett

Photo Credit:Melina Bond-Hsu

Another speech was made thanking presenting brands 50 Eggs Hospitality Group, influencer marketing agency Enclave & Key, and Remy Martin US, as well as the guests, who also included Enclave & Key co-founder Blake Wynn, Remy Martin’s Anthony Carideo, Kyle Schroeder, Jordan Greenfield, Tobias Kleff, Sanjay and Evan Sharma, Sam Landis, and Haute Media Group Editor-in-Chief Laura Schreffler. Donelson made note of Tyree’s historical play here, and the entire room clapped (though Woodson joked that he wasn’t clapping because Tyree he had beaten him).

Alesso
Charles Woodson, Laura Schreffler, Melinda Filstrup, and Alesso

Photo Credit:Melina Bond-Hsu 

Alesso
Hayes Pullard and Charles Woodson

Photo Credit:Melina Bond-Hsu

The menu was truly delectable, and included first courses of Roasted Beet Salad and Wagyu Quesa-Birria Empanada; second courses of Sea Bass a la Plancha, Venezuelan Braised Short Rib, and Spit-Roasted Peruvian Rotisserie Chicken; sides of Roasted Street Corn, Papas Bravas, and Asparagus; and desserts courtesy of award-wining celebrity pastry chef Jessica Scott, who blew guests away with her deceptive “Corn cake” (which was Strawberry Flan Cheesecake, Graham Cracker Chili Crumble, with Raspberry Tajín disguised as corn), a Tres Leches cake, and Red Velvet Churros.

Alesso
Alesso attended with his girlfriend, Erin, and her family

Photo Credit:Melina Bond-Hsu

Alesso
Erin Cummins and Kobe Marsh

Photo Credit:Melina Bond-Hsu

Alesso recently dropped new singles, including “Only You”, a collaboration with Sentinel, and “When I’m Gone” wit Katy Perry. 

Alesso
Chica Las Vegas

Photo Credit:Melina Bond-Hsu

Alesso
A deceptive corn cake courtesy of celebrity pastry chef Jessica Scott

Photo Credit:Melina Bond-Hsu

AlessoPhoto Credit: April Donelson

PREVIOUS POST
Dirty French Steakhouse Miami
City Guide
April 29, 2022
Major Food Group’s New Lavish Dining Destination, Dirty French Steakhouse, Was Made For Miami
By Adrienne Faurote
Haute Scene
April 29, 2022
Buen Provecho Miami! Haute Living Sponsors Annual Charity Event At The Biltmore Hotel
By Mary Gibson
News
April 29, 2022
Annual Celebrity Chefs For Canines Event Raises $501K For Ukraine and U.S. Dog Rescue Efforts
By Haute Living
Thomas Keller
Cover Story
April 29, 2022
Thomas Keller Pays Tribute To Palm Beach’s Golden Era At His Surf Club Restaurant — And On The Golf Course
By Laura Schreffler

Los Angeles

New York

Miami