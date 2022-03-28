Easter Brunch Haute Spots For 2022 In Naples Florida

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Ritz Carlton

Easter Sunday is always one of the best holidays to brunch. Whether celebrating Easter post-church in your Sunday best with the family or brunching with friends, Haute Living has the ultimate guide for this year’s Easter holiday brunch at all of the Naples’ haute spots. Happy Easter everyone!lTHE RITZ CARLTON

The Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort in Naples does a yearly Extravagant Easter Brunch set in the magnificent Ritz Carlton Ballroom. The Executive Chef George Fistrovich and team will prepare an impressive 15 station buffet to include salad, seafood, cheese, sushi, antipasto, and charcuterie selections. Buffet spotlights include Bourbon Braised Short Rib with barley ragout, Sous-Vide Duck Breast with pickled rhubarb, Herb Crusted Scallops and more! Desserts range from chocolate crunch éclair, litchi and raspberry tart, and strawberry tendresse. Yum!

Located: 2600 Tiburon Drive, Naples Florida 239.593.2000 Open at 2:30 p.m for brunch

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Ritz CarltonSAILS

Well known for their ‘Champagne Brunch’ Sails is among the Top Easter Brunches this year in Naples. Sails offers unlimited Louis Roederer Champagne, Mimosas, Rosé, Chardonnay, Bloody Marys, Fresh Juice & House-Made Kombucha. You can indulge in Sail’s favorites such as Little Joe Grass-Fed Beef Tartare paired with Pepper Jam, Smoked Onion Emulsion & Organic Greens. Another favorite is the Crab & Avocado which is made with Beluga Gold Crème Fraiche, Pepper Jam, Mango Purée. The Oysters are served with Champagne-Citrus Mignonette, Lemon-Herb Aioli, Mango or Apple Mustard. For dessert, try any House-Baked Croissants, Pastries or Donut with an Espresso Martini or a Cappuccino.



Located: 301 Fifth Ave South, Naples, Florida. Open from 11:30 a.m – 3 p.m. 239.360.2000

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Sails RestaurantTHE CLAW BAR

Whether you are looking for The Ultimate Brunch Tower, Lobster Eggs Benedict or a Smoked Salmon Plate, The Claw Bar has you covered! Experience smoked salmon & accouterments, smoked fish dip, seafood salad, pimento cheese and more all when ordering the Breakfast Tower. Lobster Eggs Benedict is a Claw Bar favorite with poached eggs on an english muffin with béarnise, chive and the famous brunch potatoes.

Located: 221 9th Street S Naples, Florida Open for brunch from 11:30 a.m – 2:30 p.m 239.231.3912

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Claw BarTHE FRENCH

The French, known for their Frosé happy hour, opens for brunch and dinner starting at 11:30 a.m. Featuring Holiday menu specials in addition to a la carte, take your pick of appetizers, entrées and dessert done right, The French will provide a classic Brassiere Rustique experience for the whole group. Call or visit The French for reservations!

Located: 365 Fifth Ave South Naples, Florida. Open from 11:30 a.m – 9:00 p.m 239.315.4019

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The French