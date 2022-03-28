Alexander Zverev
Cover Story
Alexander Zverev’s 2022 Goal: Global Domination
Dwyane Wade
Cover Story
How Dwyane Wade Is Fostering Change In The Wine Community With His Label, Wade Cellars
ANUEL AA
Cover Story
Anuel AA For The Win: His Road From Prison To The NBA All-Star Game —  And Now, To Hollywood
Victor Cruz x Haute Living
News
NFL Legend & Super Bowl XLVI Champion Victor Cruz On His Life Beyond The Football Field
Danica Patrick
Cover Story
Danica Patrick On The Dream That Drove Her Wild Until It Became A Reality: Her Own Wine Label

Red Carpet Looks From The 94th Annual Oscars Ceremony That Deserve An Award

Celebrities, Fashion, News

The 94th Academy Awards marked the return of glamour last evening, with stars arriving ready to stun in jaw-dropping, sophisticated red carpet looks. From Gucci and Saint Laurent to Cartier and Harry Winston, luxury fashion houses pulled out all stops this season. Ahead, Haute Living reveals the 10 best dressed stars at the 2022 Oscar awards.

The 94th Annual Oscars Ceremony Red Carpet Looks
Nicole Kidman in custom Giorgio Armani Privé and OMEGA

Photo Credit: Getty Images

The 94th Annual Oscars Ceremony Red Carpet Looks
Tyler Mitchell in Gucci

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Getty Images

The 94th Annual Oscars Ceremony Red Carpet Looks
Zoe Kravitz (Presenter) in Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Saint Laurent

The 94th Annual Oscars Ceremony Red Carpet Looks
Dakota Johnson in Gucci

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Getty Images

The 94th Annual Oscars Ceremony Red Carpet Looks
Jacob Elordi in TAG Heuer

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Getty Images

The 94th Annual Oscars Ceremony Red Carpet Looks
Kourtney Kardashian in Thierry Mugle and Travis Barker in Thom Browne

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Getty Images

The 94th Annual Oscars Ceremony Red Carpet Looks
Dwayne Wade in Gucci
Anya Taylor-Joy in a Dior Fall-Winter 2022 black tulle bustier dress

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Getty Images

The 94th Annual Oscars Ceremony Red Carpet Looks
Andrew Garfield in Saint Laurent

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Saint Laurent

The 94th Annual Oscars Ceremony Red Carpet Looks
Saniyya Sidney in Giorgio Armani

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Getty Images

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
City Guide
March 28, 2022
Easter Brunch Haute Spots For 2022 In Naples Florida
By Anna Block
Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party 2022
Celebrities
March 28, 2022
The Elton John AIDS Foundation Raises Historic $8.6 Million At 30-Year Anniversary Dinner, Presented By Cadillac
By Laura Schreffler
Celebrities
March 27, 2022
In The Spotlight: Hollywood Puts On All Things Glam At The Oscars
By Brooke Klaiman
MPTF 20th Annual "Night Before" Party
Celebrities
March 27, 2022
The Night Before The 2022 Oscars
By Laura Schreffler

Los Angeles

New York

Miami