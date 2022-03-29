Photo Credit: Courtesy of Giorgio ArmaniAfter several months of extensive renovation, Giorgio Armani has finally reopened its doors on the iconic Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills. The historic boutique originally opened in 1988 as a tribute to Giorgio Armani’s relationship with Los Angeles and the world of cinema. Today, the boutique still symbolically stands as a landmark, capturing the spirit of Los Angeles and Armani. In fact, Armani was the first designer to be honored with the Rodeo Drive Walk of Style almost twenty years ago.

Upon entering, one is greeted by two massive windows, now featuring a decorative motif on the upper part of the iconic glass facade inspired by the signature palm trees of Rodeo Drive. For the interior, Armani worked with his in-house team of architects to redesign the retail space, drawing inspiration from some of his renowned flagship boutiques worldwide — particularly those in Milan and Tokyo. The boutique features themed rooms with exquisite design elements from the Armani/Casa collection, like the silk wall coverings.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Giorgio ArmaniThe boutique carries a dynamic offering, ranging from women’s accessories and eyewear collections, Armani beauty and Armani Privé fragrances, the women’s jewelry collection, evening dresses and accessories, and men’s accessories and eyewear. There is also a VIP room and the formal and Made to Measure collections. And, for the first time in an Armani boutique, there is a room dedicated entirely to Made to Order for women located on the first floor.

To celebrate the reopening of this boutique, there is an exclusive Los Angeles evening collection for both men and women designed by Giorgio Armani. The selection will be on preview sale, exclusively in the Los Angeles boutique, from mid-March until the end of April.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Giorgio Armani Photo Credit: Courtesy of Giorgio ArmaniIf you happen to be in the neighborhood, be sure to indulge in the new — and improved — Armani boutique. The Giorgio Armani boutique is located at 436 North Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills.