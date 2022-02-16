Photo Credit: The Beverly Hilton

Celebrate Frieze L.A. the right way — by enjoying a plethora of art and then indulging in the best Frieze-inspired cocktail to hit the 90210.

Frieze Los Angeles has returned this year with a major new venue in Beverly Hills featuring art from emerging stars to global icons from 100 leading galleries from 17 countries, including 38 from across Los Angeles. The highly anticipated event takes place February 17-20 at a new location — 9900 Wilshire Boulevard in Beverly Hills — adjacent to The Beverly Hilton.

Thus, this iconic hotel is the perfect place to indulge in a cocktail or three and celebrate the global arts exhibition taking place. So head to its signature restaurant, Circa55, from February 1 through February 20, and order up the aptly named, art-inspired “Streets of Picasso.” The cocktail features Johnnie Walker High Rye, Carpano Antica Vermouth, fresh lemon, simple syrup, egg whites, Regan’s orange bitters, and Angostura bitters beautifully garnished with blue candied beads and a dried blood orange.

Frieze L.A. runs on the following dates

Thursday Preview, February 17, 2022 (invitation only): 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday Preview, February 18, 2022: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, February 19, 2022: 11a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sunday, February 20, 2022: 11a.m. – 6 p.m.

The Beverly Hilton is located at 9876 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills.