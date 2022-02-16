Indulge Your Palate At Kosushi’s Delectable Casa do Omakase

Kosushi is known for bringing the best of Sao Paulo sushi to the shores of Miami Beach. The first international location for the brand, Kosushi Miami is based on the wildly successful Michelin-starred Kosushi Brazil that has been in business for over 30 years. The word KO means “turtle” in Japanese and represents the idea of long-life, matching Kosushi’s mission of seeking long life and bringing happiness and unique dining experiences to their customers.

Run by chefs George Koshoji & Edwin Delgado, Kosushi Miami has a carefully crafted menu that blends the different cultures into delicious and unique sushi creations. The location also includes a bar and beverage program that has been signed by reputed mixologist Marcio Silva who has created signature cocktails unique to Miami.

A highlight of the restaurant’s offerings is the Wednesday night Casa do Omakase, a multi-course dinner featuring a combination of dishes from Kosushi’s Michelin-Starred Hot Kitchen and Sushi Bar menus. Guests have the option to choose between a 7 or 12-course meal full of the restaurant’s most popular dishes and the best of the best including Bluefin O-Toro and Kobe Beef. And where would a meal be without the drinks? Guests can also upgrade to the Samurai Beverage Pairing that includes curated drinks for each course.

Kosushi’s interior design is the cherry on top of this delectable experience, featuring the designs of Brazilian architecture firm Studio Arthur Casas. On the ceiling is a kaleidoscopic wooden design, reminiscent of a wine rack, that cascades across the restaurant creating an enjoyable atmosphere. The walls are adorned in much the same way and are even able to hold a wine bottle or two. The middle of the dining room contains a circular bar where guests can watch their sushi being made by the chefs in real-time.

Kosushi hosts Casa do Omakase every Wednesday from 6 pm to midnight, but their doors are open for normal dining Tuesday through Sunday beginning at 6 pm. If you’re looking for a delicious new twist to your normal sushi dinner, Kosushi is definitely the place to be.

For more information on Kosushi, visit their website here.