Joilson Melo Is The Newest Name To Follow In The Brazilian Electro-Pop Scene

With the recent COVID-19 pandemic overtaking the daily lives of almost everyone around the world, it is no surprise that there has been an influx in the demand for music, known to be one of the most effective sources of entertainment and relaxation since even the early origins of man. To counter this rise in demand, there has been a slew of newcomers in the music industry, one of them being Joilson Melo.

Hailing from Brazil, Joilson Melo held identity as a well-established lawyer providing his services in Sinop-MT. However, just like any other Brazilian, Joilson Melo had a great affection for music, and it just so happened that he also had the necessary skills to take the next step. With an avid passion for electronic music, Joilson Melo deviated his attention from being a full-time lawyer to spending the past 12 months working on his own album by the name of “Genesis Mystery”. The album has a total of 13 songs, namely Mystery Pop Adventure Sentimental, Genesis Traps, Mysteries for Traps, Traps for infinity, Genesis Aggressiveness, Start of Dance Party, Mysteries War Game, Mysteries Hard Tech, Mysteries Cinematographic, Mystery Power, and Drive Rock, Mystery Summer, Mystery Inspiring Story Rock, and Mystery Grinder.

The songs feature an upbeat melody, accompanied by fresh vocals and amazing instrumentals, which is why people have quickly taken a liking to them. “Genesis Mystery” has achieved such great acclaim that both the album and the artist are set out to be featured on The Simpsons, a legendary cartoon series, on the 12th episode of their 33rd season. As can be touted from the number of seasons they have had, The Simpsons is a show that most around the world are sure to recognize, from one form of media or the other. This is what makes Joilson Melo’s appearance that much more of a big deal, since it would be giving him a platform to perform on, on a scale that most cannot imagine.

Joilson Melo has definitely kept up his hard work and unique style, with his latest single “Air Vintage Funk”. Faced by an eager audience, the song has done exceptionally well already and is another addition to the classic Joilson Melo style, which includes several offbeat percussion instruments such as electronic oscillators, while mixing them against the sounds picked up by a studio microphone.

Truly, Joilson Melo is setting a new example for all those who wish to achieve beyond what is thought to be possible. If you want to know more, follow Joilson Melo on:

Instagram – @joilsonmelo

You can also check out “Air Vintage Funk” on:

YouTube- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pUIm5H7e5gQ

Or

Spotify – https://open.spotify.com/artist/30WDqmf2llj010mAZMLTJw

Written in partnership with Ascend