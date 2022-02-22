ANUEL AA
Cocktail Of The Week: Celebrate National Margarita Day 2022 With The Ginger Margarita At The Rooftop By JG

City Guide, Haute Drinks, Haute Wine + Spirits, News

JG RooftopPhoto Credit: Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills

Today is a day of celebration: It’s National Margarita Day! And while there are some amazing cocktails around the States, we recommend the Ginger Margarita at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills’ The Rooftop by JG for the ultimate 360 experience: Great taste, great views, and incredible food.

Waldorf Astoria Beverly HillsPhoto Credit: Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills

The Ginger Margarita is concocted with the perfect combination of fresh ingredients using Casamigos Reposado Tequila, Cointreau, fresh lime juice, and ginger.

Rooftop by JGPhoto Credit: Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills

This cocktail is the right amount of savory, sweet, and spicy. Plus, when paired with Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s pistachio guacamole and housemade warm tortilla chips, you’ve got the culinary aspect totally covered. Add in the panoramic views of Beverly Hills and Hollywood from 12 stories high as well as an impeccably styled garden setting, and you’re set! You know where you’ll find us today…

Waldorf Astoria Beverly HillsPhoto Credit: ©Vanessa Tierney Photography

The Rooftop by JG is located at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills, 9850 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
