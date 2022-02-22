Photo Credit: Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills

Today is a day of celebration: It’s National Margarita Day! And while there are some amazing cocktails around the States, we recommend the Ginger Margarita at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills’ The Rooftop by JG for the ultimate 360 experience: Great taste, great views, and incredible food.

Photo Credit: Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills

The Ginger Margarita is concocted with the perfect combination of fresh ingredients using Casamigos Reposado Tequila, Cointreau, fresh lime juice, and ginger.

Photo Credit: Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills

This cocktail is the right amount of savory, sweet, and spicy. Plus, when paired with Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s pistachio guacamole and housemade warm tortilla chips, you’ve got the culinary aspect totally covered. Add in the panoramic views of Beverly Hills and Hollywood from 12 stories high as well as an impeccably styled garden setting, and you’re set! You know where you’ll find us today…

Photo Credit: ©Vanessa Tierney Photography