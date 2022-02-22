Photo Credit: Champagne Telmont

Champagne Telmont today announced that Oscar winning actor and environmentalist, Leonardo DiCaprio, has come on board as an investor in the company.

Given that DiCaprio is so committed to environmental awareness, it makes sense that he would partner with Champagne house Telmont (which was founded in 1912 near Épernay, France; the Rémy Cointreau purchased a majority share in October 2020), whose “Au Nom de la Terre, or “In the Name of Mother Nature,” is at the heart of company’s ethos. As a brand, Champagne Telmont is committed to creating the most sustainable, organic champagne, and is heavily focused on preserving their land and its biodiversity.

Photo Credit: Isaaack/Shutterstock.com

The House has adopted a pioneering, multi-pronged approach to achieve these ambitious goals. It aims to convert its entire vineyard to 100% organic agriculture by 2025 and assist its partner growers with the full conversion of their vines by 2031. This initiative constitutes a major breakthrough for Champagne, where today less than 4% of the vineyard is certified organic. This transformation entails renouncing the use of all herbicides, pesticides and chemical fertilizers. It is also strongly committed to protecting biodiversity in its estate and is acting on all fronts to reduce its environmental footprint. Since June 2021, Telmont has banned gift boxes with the belief that the best packaging is no packaging and has also ceased buying clear bottles, made from 0% recycled glass, to rely solely on classic green champagne bottles made from 85% recycled glass. Telmont uses 100% renewable electricity and has totally eliminated air freight for its supply and distribution and will select transporters according to their CSR score. Finally, the house has made transparency the corner stone of its environmental program ‘In the Name of Mother Nature’ and to that end, each bottle is individually numbered and showcases on the front label the detailed composition and production methods of the wine inside.

Photo Credit: Champagne Telmont

“Champagne Telmont, together with its partner wine-growers, has set its sights on producing 100% organic champagne, ensuring a completely sustainable production lifecycle in the coming years. From protecting biodiversity on its land, to using 100% renewable electricity, Champagne Telmont is determined to radically lower its environmental footprint, making me proud to join as an investor,” said Leonardo DiCaprio.

“Leonardo DiCaprio’s decision to become a shareholder sends Telmont a strong message of support that will encourage us as we carry out our ambitious plans. We share the same convictions and the same commitment to protecting the environment. The House has one foot in tradition and the other in modernity, but both firmly rooted in the terroir! We aim to act in the name of Mother Nature in everything we do,” said Ludovic du Plessis, Chairman & Shareholder of Champagne Telmont.