There is nothing quite like Miami Swim Week. A Miami social staple, Swim Week is the week for established and emerging designers to reveal their latest collections in front of crucial buyers, top-tier press, and local Miamians. The energy of the week is infectious in Miami, from the thrill of runway shows to the celebratory events that come with the debut of new collections. And while last year was certainly different, this year, Swim Week was officially back.

In case you missed out on the week, we’re revealing the top events from Miami Swim Week and some of our favorite designers below.

JONATHAN SIMKHAI COLLECTION PREVIEW

To kick off the week, beloved designer Jonathan Simkhai held a presentation at Joia Beach, presenting his stunning Resort 2022 Swim Collection that embodied his elegant, timeless style with hints of dramatic design details like sophisticated cut-outs and oversized hats.

EMILIO PUCCI COCKTAIL EVENT

Italian heritage luxury brand EMILIO PUCCI celebrated the Pre-Fall 21 Collection during Miami Swim Week by hosting a special sunset cocktail event at The Miami Beach EDITION’s The Sandbox. Guests were able to see a presentation of models in the new Pre-Fall 21 collection while sipping on specialty Italian-flair cocktails sponsored by Casamigos.

DESTINATION COLOMBIA RUNWAY SHOW

The top brands from Colombia flocked to Miami for Swim Fashion Week with refreshing designs, sophisticated silhouettes, sustainable textiles, and resort-ready pieces with a runway show. Brands including Ancora, Bahama Mama, Mar de Lua, Mola Mola, Naranja Furcado, Palmacea, PQ Swim, Smeralda, and others presented their SS21/22 collections. “Colombia has become one of the most fertile and dynamic providers on a global scale for swimwear and beachwear. That’s why we partner with Paraiso Miami Beach, to present the most innovative Colombian brands to buyers and the national press through this multifaceted fashion initiative and experience, Destination: Colombia,” said Procolombia president Flavia Santoro.

TKEES, MIKOH SWIMWEAR, AND AUREUM COLLECTIVE EVENT

For one night only, contemporary fashion brands TKEES, Mikoh Swimwear, and Aureum Collective celebrated the start of Swim Week in the Miami Design District at the TKEES Flagship Store. Guests met Aureum Collective’s founder, Cass Dimicco, while they shopped the latest collections.

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT RUNWAY SHOW

If you’re a Miami Swim Week veteran like me, you are fully aware of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s iconic runway show. This year, they marked their return to Miami Beach with an inclusive show, celebrating all women at the Mondrian Hotel South Beach’s Baia Beach Club. Sports Illustrated Swimsuit continues to redefine the cultural conversation around beauty by celebrating a diverse group of women who include professional athletes, entrepreneurs, models, mothers, rookies, and swim search contestants. Its annual Miami runway show collectively rounds out this remarkable group of authentic and aspirational women like supermodel Jasmine Sanders, Natalie Mariduena, Kathy Jacob, Brooks Nader, and Katrina Scott.

L’COUTURE WORKOUT AT THE MIAMI BEACH EDITION

Dubai-based luxury activewear brand, L’Couture, debuted in the US for the first time this Miami Swim Week by hosting an intimate workout and breakfast at the Miami Beach EDITION hotel. The workout was hosted by trainer Kelsey Heenan and guests that attended were outfitted in the high-quality, vibrant workout sets. “It has been amazing to host our first ever US event in Miami, and there was no better time than during Swim Week,” said L’Couture Founder & CEO Lyndsay Doran. “It has always been a dream of mine to visit Miami, as it is a well-known fitness hub, and it definitely didn’t disappoint! So excited to come back to the US soon for many more LC events!’

NIA LYNN RUNWAY SHOW

Model and entrepreneur Nicole Williams-English launched a collection of stunning 70s inspired swimwear on the closing night of Miami Swim Week. We’re calling it now: this is going to be the it swimwear brand of the season.