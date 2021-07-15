Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Earlier this summer, Men’s Artistic Director Virgil Abloh immersed the SoHo neighborhood into his vibrant world of Louis Vuitton. Louis Vuitton opened its colorful doors to a Men’s Temporary Residency, ‘Walk in the Park,’ in SoHo New York, framed with neon arches inspired by Paris’ Pont Neuf, with color-coded nuances of the rainbow throughout, giving the nod to Abloh’s debut show for the luxury Maison for Spring-Summer 2019. Throughout the residency, clients can experience the House icons—designs that are continuously considered a must-have by the global community designed by Abloh since his arrival at Vuitton—and experience the creative evolution that is Abloh at Vuitton. Ultimately, this Temporary Residency embodies the inclusive values at the heart of Abloh’s work, forming an intimate connection between the esteemed designer and his community.

Over the last several weeks, the Temporary Residency has become the place to visit to indulge in the limited edition weekly drops, including the worldwide exclusive LV Trainer from Fall-Winter 2021 and the Millionaires sunglasses.

The launch of the Men’s Temporary Residency was rolled out in two phases: first, the unveiling of a limited-edition installation dedicated to Louis Vuitton’s most iconic—and highly exclusive—sneakers, jewelry, and sunglasses by Abloh, and second, on July 9th the Temporary Residency transformed into a pre-launch of the Men’s Fall-Winter 2021 collection. The Men’s Fall-Winter 2021 collection was one of Abloh’s most profound yet as it challenged the archaic norms of society and unconscious biases through fashion and exploring Abloh’s idea of ‘Tourist vs. Purist.’ Amplified classics, like dramatic duster coaters and outwear and denim accessories from the collection, will all be on display in SoHo.

Ahead, keep scrolling for an inside look into the Louis Vuitton Men’s Temporary Residency, and if you happen to be in the SoHo neighborhood, we’re deeming it a must-visit. The Men’s Temporary Residency will be open through August 1st at 104 Prince Street, New York, NY 10012.

