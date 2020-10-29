Photo Credit: Gabriel Saunders

The dream team is reuniting again as hospitality mogul David Grutman and Pharrell Williams partner to open their second project together—this time, a hotel in Miami Beach, set to debut in early 2021 as the Goodtime Hotel. The duo teamed up with Eric Birnbaum of Dreamscape Properties, who acquired the property and is serving as the lead developer of the project.

The Goodtime Hotel will be located in the heart of South Beach on Washington Avenue at 6th Street and 7th Street. It will feature 266 guest rooms with a lively and energetic dining scene, indicative of the true Groot Hospitality experience that is known and loved throughout Miami—including hot spots like Komodo, Swan, Papi Steak and of course, Grutman’s nightlife destinations, LIV and STORY.

As with anything Grutman does, it’s sure to have his signature touch that features an eye-catching, hip design; enticing food and beverage offerings; an unbeatable atmosphere with exclusive entertainment; and of course, will serve as a hot spot filled with the ‘who’s who’ of Miami, celebrities and more. Its on-site, indoor-outdoor eatery will be called ‘Strawberry Moon,’ where guests can wine and dine in a chic, Art Deco-inspired setting.

Photo Credit: The Morelli Brothers

Partnering once again with Ken Fulk, the design is poised to be one-of-a-kind and a unique experience. Fulk collaborated with Grutman and Pharrell on the design of the picture-perfect Swan & Bar Bevy venues in the Miami Design District, which received a James Beard Award nomination for ‘Outstanding Restaurant Design’ in 2020.

“It’s good vibes, good energy, good karma, good food, good music, good environment, good vibration,” Williams shared with Vogue in an exclusive interview on the opening.

“One thing I’ve noticed in my life is that places that were amazing at one time always have a great chance of being amazing again, because there’s something about the energy of that latitude and longitude where The Goodtime is located that just works,” Grutman shared with Vogue. “To me, it was the best block, and to be able to be part of it coming back, is just so special to me.”

For more information and to keep up with all news on the opening date, sneak-peeks and more, please visit the Goodtime Hotel website and follow @thegoodtimehotel and @strawberrymoon on Instagram.