Motley Mix of Celebs Party, Pay Tribute To Kobe At Super Bowl LIV

Photo Credit: WorldRedEye.com

Super Bowl champ/MVP Patrick Mahomes didn’t go straight to Disney World after his victory Sunday night partying at LIV with fellow Kansas City Chiefs teammates including Cam Erving, Tyreek Hill, and Mecole Hardman Jr. Following his collab in the sizzling Shakira/JLo halftime show, J Balvin with Anuel, cozied up to Karol G in the skybox overlooking the DJ booth. Kanye West was also seen jamming in the booth following his Sunday church chat earlier that day. Swizz Beatz, French Montana, Floyd Mayweather, Trick Daddy, Jermaine Dupri, OBJ, Michael Rubin, Lil Nas X and Jamie Foxx were also seen in that now-legendary DJ booth. Lil Wayne hosted the night and took to the iconic stage with 2 Chainz to perform Duffle Bag Boy, A Milli, Uproar, Rich as Fu*k and more. David Beckham was also partying with a big crew at his own table.

Photo Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AT&T

Photo Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AT&T

Lady Gaga’s AT&T TV Super Saturday Night at Meridian at Island Gardens lucked out with decent weather and a monster list of bigtime celebs including Rob Lowe, Jeremy Renner, Paul Rudd, Fred Savage, Jon Hamm, the ubiquitous Jamie Foxx and Game of Thrones actress Nathalie Emmanuel. Gaga, Super Bowl official with her new beau, entrepreneur Michael Polansky, left the crowd with some inspiring words of wisdom, saying, “Don’t leave here loving me more, leave here loving yourself more.”

Photo Credit: WorldRedEye.com

Ex-baller turned party animal Rob Gronkowski’s Gronk Beach party was a splashy affair, featuring appearances by his girlfriend, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Girl Camille Kostek, and Sailor Jerry Brand Ambassador Anthony Bohlinger. The trio hopped behind the bar to guest bartend for the crowd. Partygoers went wild as Kostek jumped on the bar and fed shots to the crowd from a water gun while Gronk and Bohilinger shook up cocktails for the thirsty crowd.

Photo Credit: Jesus Aranguren/AP Images for DIRECTV

Diplo did a surprise set at the DIRECTV NFL SUNDAY TICKET after-party, where Kevin Hart mingled next to a silver sequined Paris Hilton and Riverdale’s Charles Melton and Casey Cott.

Photo Credit: Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for In The Know Experiences

Gale force winds and torrential downpours couldn’t keep the stars away Friday as they flocked to Key Biscayne to see host Kevin Hart and multi-platinum recording artist Post Malone turn it up at the Bootsy On the Water party by the h.wood group, In the Know Experiences and the Network Advisory. The party also featured DJ sets from Super Bowl MVP Von Miller (aka DJ Sauce Von the Don), DJ Zack Bia, DJ IRIE, Fred Matters and Devin Lucien. Post Malone got the crowd on their feet performing hits including Rockstar, Better Now and more, closing out the show with special guests will.i.am and Ty Dolla $ign. Spotted in the crowd: Odell Beckham Jr., The Chainsmokers, G-Eazy, Miles Teller and wife Keleigh Sperry, Jake Paul, Lance Bass, La La Anthony, Donovan Carter, Guy Fieri, Rachel Lindsay, Baker Mayfield, Yasiel Puig, Zack Bia, Nikita Dragun, Tana Mongeau, Drew Lock, Karamo Brown and more.

Photo Credit: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for MAXIM

The MAXIM Big Game Experience hosted a big bash in their one-of-a-kind, built from the ground up 40,000 square-foot venue, which featured performances by GRAMMY Award-Winning duo The Chainsmokers, who gave an intimate, secret show at the Fillmore Wednesday, rapper Megan Thee Stallion, rapper Russ, Rick Ross, DJ duo Lost Kings, DJ Chase B, and Latin artists MYA, Luis Figueroa and Emilia. Spotted in the crowd that was pumped up on drinks from Rowdy Energy and Defiance Fuel: Antonio Brown, Teyana Taylor, Iman Shumpert, Jeezy, Swiss Beatz, Peter Weber, Jason Tartick, Blake Horstmann, Tyler Cameron, Victor Cruz, Odell Beckham Jr., Jake Paul, Cuba Gooding Jr., and Kyle Busch.

Photo Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fanatics

Fanatics owner Michael Rubin hosted his annual Super Bowl party Saturday at a tent on the beach at the Lowes Miami Beach Hotel, featuring performances by Swizz Beatz, The Chainsmokers, Migos and Post Malone. Rubin, Shaquille O’Neal and Kevin Hart honored Kobe Bryant’s memory while over 1,500 Bryant jerseys were handed out to the celeb-studded crowd that included: Jay-Z, Robert Kraft, Meek Mill, G-Eazy, Mark Cuban, Dwyane Wade, Odell Beckham Jr, Aaron Judge and Yo Gotti.

Tiësto brought out a star-studded crowd Friday night at LIV. Fresh off a new $129 billion valuation, Jeff Bezos was spotted in the DJ booth saying “hi,” to Tiësto and David Grutman before partying at his table and showing a lot of PDA with girlfriend Lauren Sanchez. Marshmello, Martin Garrix, Michael Bay, Marc Anthony, Scooter Braun, Nikita Dragun and will.i.am were also in the house.

Photo Credit: Delano South Beach

Delano Live Presented by TIDAL Friday featured a performance by Lil Wayne, who arrived around 10:45 p.m. holding hands with his fiancée La’tecia Thomas. Performing in the pouring rain, Lil Wayne paid tribute to the recent and tragic passing of Kobe Bryant by saying, “No. 1 you don’t have s*** without love, No. 2 I don’t have s*** without you, and No. 3 we don’t have love without Kobe.”

Photo Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Universal Pictures

Ludacris and Vin Diesel were seen Friday at Kaido for the Fast & Furious F9 after party. The duo jumped up on chairs and gave speeches praising each other and the entire Fast & Furious family, “Fast 10 is trending!” shouted Vin Diesel. Cast members Jordana Brewster and Nathalie Emmanuel were also in attendance. After the party, Ludacris headed downstairs for dinner at Ember by Brad Kilgore with his wife and kids where they enjoyed steak and fried chicken.