Super Bowl LIV Week In Miami: Highlights, Celebrity Sightings, Luxury Experiences And More
TROY-FECTA: Troy Aikman As The Ultimate Sportsman, Businessman & Family Man
Haute Living’s Exclusive Fashion Editorial With Dior Men’s Summer 2020 Collection Designed By Kim Jones
Haute Living’s Exclusive Fashion Editorial With FENDI Resort 2020 Accessories
DJ Khaled Shares Candid Conversation With Nipsey Hussle, How Becoming A Father Changed Him & Why 2020 Will Be The Best Year Yet

Motley Mix of Celebs Party, Pay Tribute To Kobe At Super Bowl LIV

Celebrities, News

Super Bowl champs Mecole Hardman Jr. and Patrick Mahomes celebrate at LIV

Photo Credit: WorldRedEye.com

Super Bowl champ/MVP Patrick Mahomes didn’t go straight to Disney World after his victory Sunday night partying at LIV with fellow Kansas City Chiefs teammates including Cam Erving, Tyreek Hill, and Mecole Hardman Jr. Following his collab in the sizzling Shakira/JLo halftime show, J Balvin with Anuel, cozied up to Karol G in the skybox overlooking the DJ booth. Kanye West was also seen jamming in the booth following his Sunday church chat earlier that day. Swizz Beatz, French Montana, Floyd Mayweather, Trick Daddy, Jermaine Dupri, OBJ, Michael Rubin, Lil Nas X and Jamie Foxx were also seen in that now-legendary DJ booth. Lil Wayne hosted the night and took to the iconic stage with 2 Chainz to perform Duffle Bag Boy, A Milli, Uproar, Rich as Fu*k and more. David Beckham was also partying with a big crew at his own table.

Lady Gaga attends AT&T TV Super Saturday Night at Meridian at Island Gardens

Photo Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AT&T

Paul Rudd attends AT&T TV Super Saturday Night at Meridian at Island Gardens

Photo Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AT&T

Lady Gaga’s AT&T TV Super Saturday Night at Meridian at Island Gardens lucked out with decent weather and a monster list of bigtime celebs including Rob Lowe, Jeremy Renner, Paul Rudd, Fred Savage, Jon Hamm, the ubiquitous Jamie Foxx and Game of Thrones actress Nathalie Emmanuel. Gaga, Super Bowl official with her new beau, entrepreneur Michael Polansky, left the crowd with some inspiring words of wisdom, saying, “Don’t leave here loving me more, leave here loving yourself more.”

Camille Kostek and Rob Gronkowski Serve up Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum and Savage Apple

Photo Credit: WorldRedEye.com

Ex-baller turned party animal Rob Gronkowski’s Gronk Beach party was a splashy affair, featuring appearances by his girlfriend, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Girl Camille Kostek, and Sailor Jerry Brand Ambassador Anthony Bohlinger. The trio hopped behind the bar to guest bartend for the crowd. Partygoers went wild as Kostek jumped on the bar and fed shots to the crowd from a water gun while Gronk and Bohilinger shook up cocktails for the thirsty crowd.

Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish attend the DIRECTV + NFL SUNDAY TICKET at The Bungalow party

Photo Credit: Jesus Aranguren/AP Images for DIRECTV

Diplo did a surprise set at the DIRECTV NFL SUNDAY TICKET after-party, where Kevin Hart mingled next to a silver sequined Paris Hilton and Riverdale’s Charles Melton and Casey Cott.

Post Malone and Ty Dolla $ign attend Bootsy On The Water Miami Takeover 2020

Photo Credit: Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for In The Know Experiences

Gale force winds and torrential downpours couldn’t keep the stars away Friday as they flocked to Key Biscayne to see host Kevin Hart and multi-platinum recording artist Post Malone turn it up at the Bootsy On the Water party by the h.wood group, In the Know Experiences and the Network Advisory. The party also featured DJ sets from Super Bowl MVP Von Miller (aka DJ Sauce Von the Don), DJ Zack BiaDJ IRIEFred Matters and Devin Lucien. Post Malone got the crowd on their feet performing hits including RockstarBetter Now and more, closing out the show with special guests will.i.am and Ty Dolla $ign. Spotted in the crowd: Odell Beckham Jr., The ChainsmokersG-EazyMiles Teller and wife Keleigh SperryJake PaulLance BassLa La Anthony, Donovan CarterGuy FieriRachel LindsayBaker Mayfield, Yasiel PuigZack BiaNikita DragunTana MongeauDrew LockKaramo Brown and more.

Antonio Brown attends the 2020 MAXIM Big Game Experience

Photo Credit: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for MAXIM

The MAXIM Big Game Experience hosted a big bash in their one-of-a-kind, built from the ground up 40,000 square-foot venue, which featured performances by GRAMMY Award-Winning duo The Chainsmokers, who gave an intimate, secret show at the Fillmore Wednesday, rapper Megan Thee Stallion, rapper Russ, Rick Ross, DJ duo Lost Kings, DJ Chase B, and Latin artists MYA, Luis Figueroa and Emilia. Spotted in the crowd that was pumped up on drinks from Rowdy Energy and Defiance Fuel: Antonio BrownTeyana Taylor, Iman Shumpert, Jeezy, Swiss Beatz, Peter Weber, Jason Tartick, Blake Horstmann, Tyler Cameron, Victor Cruz, Odell Beckham Jr., Jake Paul, Cuba Gooding Jr., and Kyle Busch.

Michael Rubin, Jay-Z, Robert Kraft and Juan Perez attend Michael Rubin’s Fanatics Super Bowl Party at Loews Miami Beach Hotel

Photo Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fanatics

Fanatics owner Michael Rubin hosted his annual Super Bowl party Saturday at a tent on the beach at the Lowes Miami Beach Hotel, featuring performances by Swizz Beatz, The Chainsmokers, Migos and Post Malone. Rubin, Shaquille O’Neal and Kevin Hart honored Kobe Bryant’s memory while over 1,500 Bryant jerseys were handed out to the celeb-studded crowd that included: Jay-Z, Robert KraftMeek MillG-Eazy, Mark Cuban, Dwyane Wade, Odell Beckham Jr, Aaron Judge and Yo Gotti.

Tiësto brought out a star-studded crowd Friday night at LIV. Fresh off a new $129 billion valuation, Jeff Bezos was spotted in the DJ booth saying “hi,” to Tiësto and David Grutman before partying at his table and showing a lot of PDA with girlfriend Lauren SanchezMarshmello, Martin Garrix, Michael Bay, Marc Anthony, Scooter Braun, Nikita Dragun and will.i.am were also in the house.

Lil Wayne Keepin it classy at the Delano

Photo Credit: Delano South Beach

Delano Live Presented by TIDAL Friday featured a performance by Lil Wayne, who arrived around 10:45 p.m. holding hands with his fiancée La’tecia Thomas. Performing in the pouring rain, Lil Wayne paid tribute to the recent and tragic passing of Kobe Bryant by saying, “No. 1 you don’t have s*** without love, No. 2 I don’t have s*** without you, and No. 3 we don’t have love without Kobe.” 

Chris “Ludacris” Bridges and Vin Diesel speak at the Fast & Furious F9 After Party at Kaido

Photo Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Universal Pictures

Ludacris and Vin Diesel were seen Friday at Kaido for the Fast & Furious F9 after party. The duo jumped up on chairs and gave speeches praising each other and the entire Fast & Furious family, “Fast 10 is trending!” shouted Vin Diesel. Cast members Jordana Brewster and Nathalie Emmanuel were also in attendance. After the party, Ludacris headed downstairs for dinner at Ember by Brad Kilgore with his wife and kids where they enjoyed steak and fried chicken.

February 4, 2020
Mind Blowing Magician Julius Dein Reveals His Secret To Becoming A Social Media Sensation
By Kellie Speed
February 4, 2020
Chinese Artist Zhang Huan On The Inspiration Behind His Lunar New Year Collaboration
By Laura Schreffler
February 3, 2020
Best Chef: Northeast Winner Tony Messina Dishes On This Year’s James Beard Foundation Gala
By Kellie Speed
February 3, 2020
Hublot Celebrates Super Bowl Week With Special Dinner And Friends Of The Brand At The Setai Miami Beach
By Andres E. Caceres
