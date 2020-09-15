Napa
Groot Hospitality To Reopen Miami Hot Spots With Exciting New Additions

City Guide, Haute Cuisine, News

Komodo 2Photo Credit: Komodo

After much anticipation, Groot Hospitality will reopen its three beloved Miami hot spots next week. Komodo, Swan and Papi Steak will open Tuesday, September 22-Thursday, September 24, respectively, welcoming back diners to their popular venues with new and exciting changes.

The Miami Design District eatery, Swan, will debut with an entirely new menu, bringing forth a delicious and chic American menu centered around shareable plates and entrees—perfect for the group dinners the venue is known and loved for. While we don’t yet know exactly what dishes will make an appearance on the menu, it will highlight seasonal ingredients sourced locally to deliver fresh and contemporary plates with the restaurant’s signature hospitality and unparalleled atmosphere. Swan’s famous brunch will also return on Saturday, September 26, welcoming diners back to its photogenic indoor restaurant or garden area from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Swan MiamiPhoto Credit: Morrelli Brothers

Downtown hot spot Komodo will reopen on Tuesday, September 22 and South of Fifth neighborhood gem Papi Steak will reopen on Thursday, September 24, each reintroducing their famed signature menu items with a handful of new cocktails that pair perfectly with these dishes. Munch on the fan-favorite Peking Duck or Lobster Dynamite at Komodo as you take in the lively atmosphere or dine on Kosher-inspired steakhouse favorites like the signature “Papi Steak” or melt-in-your-mouth Wagyu Pastrami at Papi Steak.

All venues will be following strict health and safety guidelines as well as social distancing protocols, which includes both indoor and outdoor seating spaced six feet apart.

Papi SteakPhoto Credit: Groot Hospitality

For reservations at all three restaurants, please visit or call their respective information below:

Komodo: 

https://www.komodomiami.com/ 

(305) 534-2211

Swan:

https://www.swanbevy.com/

(305) 704-0994

Papi Steak: 

https://papisteak.com/ 

(305) 800-PAPI (7274)

