Global music nonprofit organization “Playing for Change” (PFC) will hold its first ever gala this Friday November 15th in none other than Miami Beach. For this inaugural event, PFC will honor musical icon Pharrell Williams, not only for his unparalleled body of work over the course of his career, but also for his strides and efforts in furthering music education. The night will also honor MTV Chairman Bill Roedy for his 30 years of his ongoing contributions to the music world through one of the greatest music television platforms of all time.

Founded 12 years ago by Mark Johnson and Whitney Kroenke, Playing for Change Foundation “helps marginalized children in the developing world find a better future through schools that provide musical and creative programs too help them rise above their limiting circumstances,” per the organization. Its inception came as a result of the “Stand by Me” video that Johnson and Kroneke had created, after seeing how quickly it went viral and the opportunity they had to make a direct, positive impact on the underserved communities that were highlighted in the video.

Currently, Playing for Change operates in 11 countries, with 16 music-based schools. These countries include Bangladesh, Brazil, Ghana, Mali, Nepal, Rwanda, South Africa, Morocco, Mexico, Argentina and Thailand. PFC plans to expand its global presence with six additional programs in four more countries—Uganda, Afghanistan, Columbia and the United States—by next year. This will mark the first program offered through Playing for Change within the U.S.

Additionally, PFC globally reaches millions of children with its videos that go viral on the Internet, through its musical collaborations with legendary partners like Bono, Ringo Starr, Keith Richards, Jimmy Buffett, Maroon 5 and several others.