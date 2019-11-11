Haute 100 atmopshere
Secure Your Spot For The Inaugural Playing For Change Gala Honoring Pharrell Williams This Friday In Miami

Celebrities, Haute Scene, News, Philanthropy

Global music nonprofit organization “Playing for Change” (PFC) will hold its first ever gala this Friday November 15th in none other than Miami Beach. For this inaugural event, PFC will honor musical icon Pharrell Williams, not only for his unparalleled body of work over the course of his career, but also for his strides and efforts in furthering music education. The night will also honor MTV Chairman Bill Roedy for his 30 years of his ongoing contributions to the music world through one of the greatest music television platforms of all time.

Chanel PharrellPhoto Credit: CHANEL

Founded 12 years ago by Mark Johnson and Whitney Kroenke, Playing for Change Foundation “helps marginalized children in the developing world find a better future through schools that provide musical and creative programs too help them rise above their limiting circumstances,” per the organization. Its inception came as a result of the “Stand by Me” video that Johnson and Kroneke had created, after seeing how quickly it went viral and the opportunity they had to make a direct, positive impact on the underserved communities that were highlighted in the video.

Mark Johnson & Whitney Kroenke in Ntonga South Africa
Mark Johnson & Whitney Kroenke in Ntonga South Africa

Photo Credit: Francois Viguie

Gabtoli school Dhaka Bangladesh
Gabtoli school Dhaka Bangladesh

Photo Credit: Francois Viguie

Currently, Playing for Change operates in 11 countries, with 16 music-based schools. These countries include Bangladesh, Brazil, Ghana, Mali, Nepal, Rwanda, South Africa, Morocco, Mexico, Argentina and Thailand. PFC plans to expand its global presence with six additional programs in four more countries—Uganda, Afghanistan, Columbia and the United States—by next year. This will mark the first program offered through Playing for Change within the U.S.

Imvula Music Program, Gugulethu, South Africa
Imvula Music Program, Gugulethu, South Africa

Photo Credit: Francois Viguie

Tintale Village Mother Society Nepal
Tintale Village Mother Society Nepal

Photo Credit: Francois Viguie

Additionally, PFC globally reaches millions of children with its videos that go viral on the Internet, through its musical collaborations with legendary partners like Bono, Ringo Starr, Keith Richards, Jimmy Buffett, Maroon 5 and several others.

Click here for more information on Playing for Change’s upcoming Miami gala this Friday, November 15th at the Faena Forum in Miami Beach, to purchase a table to secure your attendance or to make a donation. Act fast, as seating/attendance is limited to only 400 guests and it will surely be an unmissable event, with a variety of celebrated artists, an auction and an afterparty.

