The highly anticipated special collection from Fear of God and Ermenegildo Zegna finally saw its global launch, with events that occurred simultaneously in Chengdu, Milan and Los Angeles, each bringing out a bevy of public figures. For instance, in Chengdu, a pop-up store with an installation open to the public until October 7th welcomed major Chinese celebrities, while Alessandro Sartori (Zegna Artistic Director) and Jerry Lorenzo (Fear of God founder) digitally guided guests through the collection. At the LA event, Michael B. Jordan, Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union, Usher and Quincy Brown attended, and Samantha Ronson provided a live performance. The Rodeo Drive boutique now houses the collection, while a dedicated exhibition with the collaboration will be on display until the end of October. Scroll to see launch event images and click here for more information.

