Photo Credit: Michael Pisarri

At last, we can finally count down the days until the highly-anticipated two-part concept, Le Jardinier & L’Atelier De Joël Robuchon, will make their grand debut in Miami’s illustrious Design District. Both restaurants are set to open to the public on August 16th and 28th (respectively) in the Miami Design District‘s Paradise Plaza.

The concepts are brought forth by two protégeés of the late, world-renowned chef: Chef Christophe Bellanca, who serves as the Culinary Director for Joël Robuchon USA and is responsible for carrying out Robuchon’s legacy and bringing in the next generation of culinary talent; and Chef Alain Verzeroli, who worked with Robuchon for 21 years and most recently served as the Director of Culinary Operations at the three-Michelin-starred Château Restaurant Joël Robuchon in Tokyo.

Photo Credit: Michael Pisarri

Indicative of its name, Le Jardinier is the pair’s modern, vegetable-driven restaurant. Joining Verzeroli will be Regional Chef Leo Pablo, who will helm the kitchen on a daily basis. Keeping in theme, the gorgeous restaurant—located on the first floor—will be decked out in lush greenery with an expansive outdoor dining area and rooftop garden, which the culinary and beverage teams will utilize for fresh ingredients.

Photo Credit: Michael Pisarri

Signature dishes include the Bass with fennel, tomato, confit and Meyer lemon; and the refreshing Watermelon Salad with heirloom tomatoes, ginger and mint. Executive Pastry Chef Salvatore Martone and Pastry Chef Yara Mege will work together to bring forth decadent dessert menus. The restaurant will feature 108 seats inside and 64 seats on the outdoor patio, with a 17-seat black marble bar for cocktail and bar service.

Photo Credit: L’Atelier

Upstairs, L’Atelier will serve as the dual-concepts’ fine dining restaurant, serving Robuchon’s award-winning, revolutionary French cuisine found in sister restaurants located in Paris, Tokyo and New York. More intimate than the downstairs restaurant, the eatery will offer only 34 seats with its dining counter that boasts views of the open kitchen. Similar to an omakase experience, the counters is designed to give guests an interactive experience upon arrival until departure, granting them the opportunity to see what goes on behind the kitchen, learn about each dish presented to them and each wine pairing—together, creating an all-encompassing, fine dining experience.

Photo Credit: L’Atelier

Culinary Director Christophe Bellanca will oversee the Miami restaurant from New York, working closely with Chef de Cuisine Nancy Dominguez—who hails from the brand’s Michelin starred restaurants in Las Vegas. The menu will feature a handful of L’Atelier’s most iconic dishes, as well new, seasonal creations that utilize local ingredients. The dining format features both a la carte and tasting menu options, allowing guests to be able to pick and choose what type of experience they want. The tasting menus range from a four-course seasonal tasting menu to a 10-course “Menu Evolution” and even a five-course “Menu Végétarien.”



L’Atelier and Le Jardinier will serve dinner upon opening, with lunch service at Le Jardinier to follow. Le Jardinier will be closed on Mondays, open from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Sunday, and Tuesday through Thursday; and 6 p.m. until 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. L’Atelier will serve dinner from 6 pm until 10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, please visit www.Lejardinier-miami.com; www.LAtelier-miami.com.