Miami Design District Welcomes New Stores And Restaurants

City Guide, News

Miami Design DistrictPhoto Credit: Luis Gomez

The ultra-luxe Miami Design District is back open and ready to move forward as they welcome in new and highly-anticipated retailers and restaurants to the prestigious shopping district. Following last year’s openings of GANNI, Warby Parker, Salvatore Ferragamo and Bottega Veneta, the momentum continues as the District recently debuted Montce Swim, luxury footwear and apparel line TKEES and French luxury brand’s newest children’s boutique, Kenzo Kids.

The rollout of new stores continues, with Alexander McQueen and Virgil Abloh‘s hip Off-White brand slated to open standalone stores this coming fall. And of course, it’s not all shopping—what makes the Miami Design District a truly 360-degree luxury experience is its abundance of gourmet dining destinations, with new openings on the horizon for the coming months. New York’s famed Korean barbecue steakhouse, Cote, will open in the heart of the district this Fall, bringing its unique and mouthwatering dining experience to Miami after much anticipation. Additionally, Cuban-American actor William Levy’s restaurant and members-only lounge will also debut within the next few months. And the Miami Design District-born Itamae—an original Food Hall favorite—will be opening its first standalone location, serving up its beloved Nikkei cuisine in Palm Court later this summer.

WarbyParker (3)Photo Credit: Miami Design District

New services from the District include a personal styling service, Styled by MDD, spearheaded by personal shopper and stylist Danielle de Cespedes. This new service is complemented by customizable offerings, including virtual styling, delivery services and in-person meetings at a private space, salon or home for those who do not want to leave the comfort of their personal space. The services include Wardrobe Consultation, Gifting Assistance and Closet Organization.

And for our furry friends, the Miami Design District has debuted a gorgeous new dog park, designed by Island Planning Corporation—ensuring that a trip to the neighborhood is truly an experience for the entire family!

For more information and updates on openings, and new COVID-19 guidelines and regulations, please refer to the Miami Design District website here and keep up on Instagram @miamidesigndistrict.

Museum Garage - Miami Design District
Miami Design District – Museum Garage.
Curated by Terrance Riley of K/R Architects, the garage will feature six different facades each designed by a different firm: Work Architecture Company, J. Mayer H., Clavel Arquitectos, Nicolas Buffe, K/R Architects and Sagmeister & Walsh.

Photo Credit: Miami Design District

