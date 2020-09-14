Napa
Watches Of Switzerland Hudson Yards Reopens Safely

City Guide, Haute Time, News

Watches Of Switzerland_HY Entrance LobbyPhoto Credit: Watches Of Switzerland

After months of closure due to the pandemic, New York City’s impressive Hudson Yards shopping mall is permitted to reopen, following New York’s strict safety guidelines. This means that Watches of Switzerland’s stunning flagship boutique, Watches of Switzerland Hudson Yards, can welcome back customers to their beloved boutique, which carries some of the world’s finest timepieces from renowned brands like Rolex, Hublot, IWC, Grand Seiko, Ulysse Nardin, amongst others.

To ensure that the boutique and Hudson Yards shopping center is keeping the customers’ and employees’ health and safety top of mind, they will only permit 50-percent capacity and masks and protective wear will be strictly enforced. The mall will offer free masks throughout the mall for those who need, and will institute one-way walking paths to help enforce social distancing guidelines.

Similar to its Soho Boutique, which opened a few months ago following the same strict guidelines, the boutique will resume normal hours of operation from Monday-Sunday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. with private appointments available via Zoom, as well as personalized delivery to clients’ homes or offices if they do not wish to come to the boutique.

Watches Of Switzerland_HY Outdoor_5Photo Credit: Watches Of Switzerland

Since its grand opening, the boutique has continued to draw in an exceptional customer base, elevating the experience by incorporating pop-up experiences and art installations that rotate frequently—always keeping things fresh. To welcome back shoppers, Watches of Switzerland Hudson Yards will feature a specially-curated selection of Ulysse Nardin’s latest offerings at the entrance of the boutique, which includes the new Executive Skeleton Limited Edition in one window. The other window will showcase Grand Seiko‘s Heritage Collection, which pays homage to Japan’s seasons. And additionally, Watches of Switzerland will move forward debuting the anticipated IWC installation for the reopening, which highlights the brand’s Portugieser collection.

Inside the boutique, further health and safety precautions will be enforced, including cashless payments in place; gloves, protective masks and hand sanitizer provided; and protective screens installed at all consultation desks to promote social distancing and safe shopping experiences.

Watches Of Switzerland_HY FacadePhoto Credit: Watches Of Switzerland

“We are excited to be reopening our high performing Hudson Yards location,” said David Hurley, Executive Vice President of the Watches of Switzerland Group. “Our staff looks forward to welcoming back new and familiar faces and picking up where we left off as the premier destination for luxury timepieces in the tri-state area.”

For more information, please visit its site, https://www.watchesofswitzerland.com/

