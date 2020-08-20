virtual wine tasting
Reach & Rise Residences Partners With 1 Hotel South Beach For Exclusive Membership

Haute Residence, News

Brickell City Centre Reach & RisePhoto Credit: Swire Properties In a new partnership that is extremely fitting for two of the city’s most desired locations, Reach and Rise Residences at Brickell City Centre and 1 Hotel South Beach have come together to further elevate the lifestyle of Brickell City Centre’s residents. For one year upon closing, all penthouse buyers in both Reach and Rise Residences will receive a membership to the exclusive 1 Beach Club, located at the five-star South Beach hotel.

The Tulum-inspired oasis offers members a taste of sea-to-table cuisine in an unbeatable atmosphere right on Miami Beach’s pristine white beach. With a members’ only lounge, full beach service and access to the hotel’s amenities such as fitness classes, the hip 1 Rooftop, Bamford Haybarn Spa and more, this new addition is sure to attract further buyers to the already covetable property. It also is significant in that it is the first time that the hotel is partnering with a residential development to offer a unique deal like this.

1 Hotel South BeachPhoto Credit: 1 Hotel South Beach

Residents will receive their membership upon closing a penthouse unit, affording them the luxury of enjoying all Miami has to offer—from its unbeatable and unique urban lifestyle in Brickell, to the epitome of Miami living on the beach at 1 Hotel South Beach. This partnership adds to Reach & Rise’s growing list of unique amenities for its residents, following the announcement of a YachtLife partnership earlier this year, where residents will also receive a complimentary one-year membership on the yacht-chartering mobile application.

“Through our partnership with 1 Hotel South Beach, we are elevating this world-class experience and allowing our penthouse buyers to experience all that Miami has to offer. They can explore the cosmopolitan Brickell neighborhood or escape and recharge under the South Beach sun. It is the full package,” said Maile Aguila, senior vice president of residential sales for Swire Properties.

For more information on the residences, please visit www.brickellcitycentre.com/residences or contact the sales gallery at 305-674-6555.

