Discovering The Residences At Dorado Beach: A Ritz-Carlton Reserve
Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, is a standout destination on Puerto Rico’s north coast, making it one of the best places to visit on the enchanting island. In a recent guide to the 20 Best Places To Visit In Puerto Rico, the focus is on the island’s amazing beaches, historic cities, and hidden treasures. Puerto Rico, known as the Isla del Encanto, lives up to its name, attracting a variety of visitors, from music enthusiasts to honeymooners. With new flights making it more accessible, this tropical paradise offers diverse experiences without needing a passport.
For those seeking a retreat from the energetic San Juan, Dorado Beach emerges as a paradise with palm-fringed, pristine beaches. Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, is highlighted as Puerto Rico’s most exclusive resort in the guide. With championship golf courses and the sanctuary-like Spa Botánico featuring treehouse treatment rooms, the resort offers a bespoke luxury experience befitting a Ritz-Carlton Reserve property.
Whether exploring historic sites or vibrant neighborhoods or indulging in the tranquility of Dorado Beach, Puerto Rico, provides a diverse range of enchanting experiences for every visitor.
