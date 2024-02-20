Discovering The Residences At Dorado Beach: A Ritz-Carlton Reserve

For those seeking a retreat from the energetic San Juan, Dorado Beach emerges as a paradise with palm-fringed, pristine beaches. Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, is highlighted as Puerto Rico’s most exclusive resort in the guide. With championship golf courses and the sanctuary-like Spa Botánico featuring treehouse treatment rooms, the resort offers a bespoke luxury experience befitting a Ritz-Carlton Reserve property.

Whether exploring historic sites or vibrant neighborhoods or indulging in the tranquility of Dorado Beach, Puerto Rico, provides a diverse range of enchanting experiences for every visitor.