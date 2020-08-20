virtual wine tasting
Chanel Eyeglasses Launch Today On E-Commerce Site For The First Time Ever

Fashion, News

CHANELPhoto Credit: CHANEL

For the first time in brand history, CHANEL has today exclusively launched e-commerce for eyeglasses on its site, CHANEL.com in the U.S., marking the second fashion product category available online, the first being sunglasses. Over 300 eyeglasses are now available on the site, which offers guests a navigationally-friendly and high-end experience to match the CHANEL boutiques, allowing them to discover styles via theme, frame shape and color. Additionally, a virtual try-on function and optical size guide together offer optimized functionality to find each user’s perfect style and fit. Making the offering even more intuitive, the e-service experience also directs guests to a list of local, recommended opticians via the Store Locator tool to customize their chosen frames with prescription lenses, if needed, as well as additional services at recommended opticians like expedited prescription lens completion, eye exams, complimentary fittings and adjustments, among others. The current Fall 2020 collection of eyeglasses is inspired by tweed—a signature material used in CHANEL designs over the years, all the while boasting innovation and technology for the highest quality eyeglasses. Woven metallic threads between two acetate plaques lend themselves to a metallic interpretation of tweed in the rectangular frames, while titanium is used in the pantos-shaped frames, also with tweed details available in silver, pale or antique gold titanium. Scroll to discover some of the styles and click here to visit the House’s website and to discover more.

Photo Credit: CHANEL

