Richard Hajjar Buys 3-Bedroom Ritz-Carlton Residences Boston Penthouse
Photo Credit: Home Views and New Box StudioPhoto Credit: Home Views and Real estate and hotel heir Richard Hajjar is making moves: the 21-year-old has recently purchased the three-bedroom penthouse at the Ritz-Carlton Boston.
Photo Credit: Home Views
The 2,200 square-foot condo, which was built in 2001, has three bedrooms and three baths, comes with two valet parking spots, an upgraded HVAC system, a Siematic kitchen with a solid stone island as well as a living room with floor-to-ceiling windows. Each of the three bedrooms features its own private bathroom with wainscoted baths; the master has its own whirlpool. Residents of the building have access to a slew of amenities, including 24-hour concierge service, a doorman, a private library, 24-hour room service, valet parking, and an Equinox Sports Club and Spa. The penthouse also offers one of the best views in Boston: breathtaking panoramic views of Charles River, Boston Common, and the city skyline.
Photo Credit: Home Views
Hajjar, who purchased the property from Vertex Pharmaceuticals co-founder Stuart Schreiber via listing agent and buyers agent Gregory Agganis of Penthouse Properties, is a junior at Babson University who splits his time between Boston, Martha’s Vineyard, and St. Barths, plans on completely renovating the unit.
