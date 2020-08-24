Photo Credit: Simon Soong Photography

Showcasing a new-age digital format, Paraiso Miami Beach debuted over the past week in the Magic City, bringing our favorite steamy, summer event back to the city with new and improved format changes to adapt to our ‘new normal.’ Designers like Beach Bunny, Vitamin A, Silvia Tcherassi, Luli Fama, Agua Bendita and more showcased their Resort ’21 collections to a small crowd of select attendees in a socially-distant format, as well as hundreds of digital attendees via their new virtual streaming platform, Digital Hub. Through Digital Hub, brands, media, industry and consumers got to tune into each show and also private, digital showcases, to view the latest collections from the designers.

Photo Credit: Simon Soong Photography

The first day kicked off by honoring one of the swimwear industry’s most noteworthy focuses—sustainable fashion—with its Paraiso Upcycle Challenge. The project was created to create awareness on the importance of sustainable practices within the fashion industry, and challenged five teams of students to create two looks using leftover, donated fabric from their designer mentor. Winning this year’s challenge was Raquel Zerbib from Miami International University of Art and Design mentored by Normaillot.

Photo Credit: Simon Soong Photography

Renowned designer Silvia Tcherassi debuted her Resort ’21 collection with an intimate fashion show and socially-distanced media dinner at Hyde Garden. The feminine collection paid homage to the designer’s home neighborhood, Coconut Grove, featuring colorful, bohemian prints and styles.

Photo Credit: Simon Soong Photography

Swim Week veteran Beach Bunny put on a See-Now-Buy-Now Show, presenting a beautiful resort collection that was available buy near instantaneously after the virtual debut of the show.

Photo Credit: Simon Soong Photography

Agua Bendita was another show that allowed a select few guests to experience the runway show in-person, as well as the virtual live streaming, which showcased a vibrant, colorful collection inspired by the Earth and wisdom of nature with bold prints, varying styles and a lively show that showcased the energy of the collection.

Photo Credit: Simon Soong Photography

Luli Fama hosted a stunning runway show debuting the “Diosa” Collection on Saturday. The action was all live-streamed for viewers to tune in. The collection featured a bold assortment of feminine florals to animal prints and even metallics in an assortment of styles including bandeaus, triangle tops, one-pieces and more. In true Miami Swim Week fashion, the runway took place over a pool during the evening, with a large HD screen in the background with empowering slogans, creating a breathtaking backdrop for the Miami show and celebrating the power of women.

Photo Credit: Simon Soong Photography

Colombian brand, Maaji, closed out the week on Sunday evening with its ‘Sacred Fauna’ Fashion Show. Each of the designs within the collection was inspired by nature, the jungle and its inhabitants, taking on a mystical theme. The show took place at SLS South Beach with high energy, featuring models of all sizes, shapes, genders and races. Also focusing on sustainable fashion, Maaji’s latest collection has a focus on long-lasting designs, featuring two different looks in one piece, as well as four ways, making it possible to have four different look with one purchase of a swimsuit.

Photo Credit: Simon Soong Photography

Paraiso Miami Beach paved the way for fashion events to come in the industry, revolutionizing digital platforms and opening up a whole new world of possibilities for designers to showcase their latest collection to viewers around the world.

For more information from the week’s festivities, please visit https://www.paraisomiamibeach.com/.