FYI Charters Shares How To Offset The Costs Of Owning A Yacht

Haute Partners, News

FYI YachtsPhoto Credit: FYI Yachts

Owning your own yacht is one of the most rewarding experiences you’ll have. Whether sharing moments with family or catching that uncatchable fish, offering your yacht for charter makes it even better by offsetting the cost. The Smart Yacht Management Solution with FYI Charters was created by industry veteran Ralph Navarro for that very reason. With over 35 years of industry experience, Navarro has seamlessly guided Buyers & Sellers through thousands of brokerage yacht transactions. With the formation of FYI Charters, Navarro now offers his clients to maximize their ownership experience.

The Program:

Current yacht owners are able to place their vessels in the FYI Charters Smart Yacht Management Program to put the yacht to work when they are not using it themselves ̶ an ideal way to offset a portion of the cost of vessel ownership. Located in Coconut Grove, FYI Charters’ experienced team aggressively markets your yacht to the thousands of charter clients traveling to Miami on a yearly basis. Captained by the industry’s best, your yacht is always in great hands with FYI Charters.

FYI YachtsPhoto Credit: FYI Yachts

Your Benefits:

Offering your yacht for charter with FYI Charters Smart Yacht Management Program is an excellent way to offset some costs of ownership. In its very first year, alongside Florida Yachts International’s brokerage outreach, FYI Charters was able to put owners’ yachts on the water more than 100 days this year alone. Whether it’s for a week in the Bahamas or a day out in Miami, the newly formed charter company is growing at a rate faster than it could imagine. 2020 is set to become a record growth year, having already surpassed the previous year’s numbers. Many FYI Charter clients are repeat customers because of the experienced captains and crew that make the experience unforgettable. FYI Charters advocates and serves your interests as a yacht owner.

FYI Yachts
Ralph Navarro

Photo Credit: FYI Yachts

360° Visibility:

With a strong digital presence on every charter platform worldwide, FYI Charters is guaranteed to showcase your vessel to the widest array of customers. With experienced trip designers, nothing is beyond FYI’s know how. From a weeklong trip in the Exumas to hosting VIP’s on New Year’s Eve in Miami, FYI has it covered. Follow FYI on Instagram (@fyiyachts) and experience the FYI difference.

If you’d like more information on the Smart Charter Management Solution by FYI Charters, please give our team a call at: +1 (305) 770-6216 or email us at sales@fyiyachts.com.

FYI Yachts
ZOOM III in the Bahamas

Photo Credit: FYI Yachts

