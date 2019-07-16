beyonce
Top-Earning Celebrities Of 2019: Find Out Who Was The Biggest Earner On The Forbes List With $185 Mil
Inside Haute Living's Todd Gurley Cover Launch Celebration With Rolls-Royce & Louis XIII At. Mr. C Beverly Hills
Inside Haute Living's Beauty Summit Kick-Off Dinner, Presented By Juvéderm At Residences By Armani/Casa
How Giancarlo Stanton Is Planning On Making History With The New York Yankees
Derek Jeter Transitions From The Field To Front Office As Miami Marlins' CEO

Highlights Of Miami Swim Week 2019: Celebs, Runway Shows, Parties + More

Celebrities, Haute Scene, News

Sports Illustrated SI Swim Runway Show
Sports Illustrated SI Swim Runway Show

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Miami’s hottest weekend of summer came and conquered the Magic City as celebrities, models, designers, influencers and fashion connoisseurs all flocked to the city for a weekend full of runway shows, parties, after-parties, pop-up shops, trade shows and so much more, all centering around the newest collections of swimwear and resort wear for 2020.

Swim Week veterans like Paraiso (formerly known as Funkshion) took over the city with a series of activations, parties and runway shows, while newcomers like Nu Wave Swim also debuted a fresh new look and feel to the celebrity-filled Swim Week. Brands like Sports Illustrated’s SI Swim, Tori Praver, Badgley Mishka, Monday Swimwear, Gottex and so many more drew in packed houses for stellar runway shows, while we also saw a new emergence of brands, particularly focusing on the trend of sustainable swimwear.

Here, we take a look at all of the highlights, notable moments and celebrity sightings of Miami Swim Week 2019:

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SI SWIM AT THE W SOUTH BEACH: 

Halima Aden
Halima Aden at Sports Illustrated SI Swim Runway Show

Photo Credit: Getty ImagesThe Sports Illustrated SI Swim crew took over the W South Beach all weekend long. From open casting day to a kick-off party and the highly-anticipated runway show, the brand was unequivocally one of the fan-favorites and made waves for their all-inclusive show, featuring models of all shapes, sizes, races—most notably debuting a custom-designed “burkini” by Cynthia Rowley, modeled by Halima Aden, that read “Don’t Change Yourself, Change The Game.” Models included 2019 cover star Camille Kostek, Jasmine Sanders (aka Golden Barbie), Kate Bock, Robin Holzken, Vita Sidorkina and 16 Model Search Finalists. SI Swim veterans including Olivia Culpo also showed up throughout the weekend to support the action.

CELEBRITY SPOTTINGS: 

Jaden Smith
Jaden Smith celebrated his birthday at Groot Hospitality’s Swan in the Miami Design District before heading over to LIV, where he put on an epic performance

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

Mark Birnbaum & Jason Derulo2
Mark Birnbaum & Jason Derulo at NuWave Swim

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

Kate Bock
Kate Bock at Sports Illustrated SI Swim Show at W South Beach

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Olivia Culpo
Olivia Culpo at Sports Illustrated SI Swim Show at W South Beach

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Camille Kostek
Camille Kostek at Sports Illustrated SI Swim Show at W South Beach

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Joy Corrigan, Carolina Lindo, & Claudia Vergara3
Joy Corrigan, Carolina Lindo, & Claudia Vergara at What Goes Around Comes Around Pop-Up Event – 1 Hotel South Beach

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

Cassie & Michelle Randolph
Cassie & Michelle Randolph from The Bachelor at Maaji Swimwear Show

Photo Credit: Dot Studio

PARAISO SWIM: 

A Maaji 071422
Maaji Swim from Paraiso at Brickell City Centre

Photo Credit: Simon Soong Photography

Monday Swimwear
Tash Oakley and Devin Brugman at Monday Swimwear show by Paraiso

Paraiso once again hosted an incredible lineup of events and runway shows throughout the week, with a stunning home base at their pop-up tent, stationed next to the W South Beach. The beautifully-constructed space served as the setting for private dinners including Chopard’s Kickoff Dinner, brunches, pop-up shops and a hospitality suite where guests indulged in delicious cuisine from Brad Kilgore, as well as specialty cocktails. Highlights included a high-energy runway show from Monday Swimwear—the brand founded by Instagram sensations Tash Oakley and Devin Brugman; a kickoff party at the brand-new Lennox Hotel, which debuted that very weekend; activations throughout Brickell City Centre including Find Your Centre Wellness activation, the beauty-focused Beauty & The Beats cocktail session, and the Colombian-based swimwear brand Maaji’s runway show, which featured a gorgeous and vibrant runway presentation.

NU WAVE SWIM: 

 

DJ Ruckus at NuWave Swim
DJ Ruckus at Nu Wave Swim

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

A newcomer to Miami Swim week, Nu WAve Swim (founded by World Red Eye’s Seth Browarnik) had a fantastic debut, drawing in celebrities like Wilmer Valderrama, DJ Ruckus, Joy Corrigan and many more throughout the weekend. Taking place in the beautiful Miami Beach Botanical Garden, the setting made for the perfect, Instagrammable weekend hot spot, which featured shows including Tori Praver, Gottex, Vitamin A, Red Carter, Parke & Ronan and even a multi-designer show with Revival and Charmosa Swimwear. In between the action, guests got to enjoy VIP hospitality in the Banyan Room from Groot Hospitality’s Bar Bevy in a chic pop-up area.

STYLES SAVES SWIM SHOW AT THE SETAI:

Style Saves Show 2019
Rocky Barnes at the Style Saves Swim Show 2019

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

Rachael Russell‘s Style Saves Swim Show has long been one of Miami Swim Week’s most anticipated events, and this year certainly did not disappoint. The charitable swim show benefits Russell’s 501-C3 Foundation, Style Saves’ annual Back-To-School event from August 17th-18th at MANA in Wynwood, which provides school supplies, uniforms, shoes and accessories to over 7,500 students across Florida. Guests were invited to a gorgeous setting at the luxurious Setai Hotel in Miami Beach. Model Rocky Barnes returned as the show’s host. Featured brands included Kai Lani, Maheli Heli, Macaed and Abruzzo Swim. Attendees enjoyed sips of Tito’s Vodka and Miami Cocktail Company, or for those health-conscious, bottles of Kombucha.

SUSTAINABLE SWIMWEAR:

VETCHY SWIM
Vetchy Swimwear

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

Vetchy Swimwear
Vetchy Swimwear Luncehon

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

One of the biggest trends we saw this year was a major focus on sustainable swimwear from brands like Vetchy—a new sustainable swimwear line that released right in time for Miami Swim Week—and Dos Gardenias, a Los Angeles-based brand that utilizes sustainable fabrics from France & Italy and Yamamoto neoprene from Japan to create their luxurious swimwear pieces. The former launched with a chic, intimate luncheon at Buena Vista hot spot, Vista Miami, where they invited Miami fashionistas to get a first glimpse of the colorful, lush and of course, sustainable swimwear from Vetchy, founded by dynamic duo, Sharo Perez and Shaaz Ahmed.

Other highlights: 

There was no shortage of action throughout Miami Beach. From a series of pop-ups all over the city—from Faena Hotel & Faena Bazaar, to the Bollare Hub at the gorgeous penthouse at the iconic The Shore Club hotel, food and beverage offerings on the lawn between the W South Beach and The Setai, and endless shopping and gifting events at the 1 Hotel South Beach and Miami Beach Edition + celebrity-filled after parties at E11EVEN, LIV and STORY—Miami Beach was packed, lively and happening all weekend long.

