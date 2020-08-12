Photo Credit: Paraiso Miami Beach

Despite live event setbacks from the pandemic that affected our world for the past few months, Miami’s highly-anticipated Paraiso Swim Week is bringing its beloved swim and resort wear show to the Magic City this summer, in a safe and COVID-friendly way.

With the shows being live-streamed around the world for the first time ever via creative technology partner theCnx as well as in-person shows limited to a select few people that will be spaced throughout the venue six-feet apart from one another, our favorite swim brands will once again grace the runways of Miami for a memorable week.

For all in-person events, attendees must RSVP in advance and receive confirmation in order to ensure that the shows are maintaining their limited capacity. For those not physically present in Miami or South Florida, they are able to view the shows online and retailers are also able to schedule virtual appointments and shop from curated collection videos from around the world. Paraiso Swim Week marks the new digital age of fashion shows, and we look forward to it debuting in the Magic City!

Find all the details and the full schedule of the week below:

Schedule of events:

THURSDAY, AUGUST 20

6pm THE DIIGITALS X LAVIE BY CK SWIM The First Virtual Fashion Show by The Diigitals / www.paraisomiamibeach.com

7pm PARAISO UPCYCLE CHALLENGE PRESENTATION 2nd Annual Event Focused on Young Talent, Sustainability and Mentorship

8pm SILVIA TCHERASSI PRESENTS CRUISE ‘21 RESORT WEAR COLLECTION

FRIDAY, AUGUST 21

10am PARAISO FASHION FOR BREAKFAST Soho Beach House

8pm AGUA BENDITA FASHION SHOW In Person and Live Streamed

9pm BEACH BUNNY FASHION SHOW Digital / www.paraisomiamibeach.com

Photo Credit: Paraiso Miami Beach

SATURDAY, AUGUST 22

10am PARAISO WELLNESS MORNING FASHION FOR BREAKFAST Fitness Class and Panel Discussion / In Person and Live Streamed

5:30pm LIVE SHOPPING HOUR WITH STITCH LAB MARKETPLACE Get to know and shop Maygel Coronel, and other in demand Latin American Designers

7pm VITAMIN A SWIM FASHION SHOW Digital on www.paraisomiamibeach.com

7:30pm FASHION GROUP INTERNATIONAL SF AWARDS In Person and Live Streamed

8pm LULI FAMA FASHION SHOW In Person and Live Streamed on www.paraisomiamibeach.com

SUNDAY, AUGUST 23