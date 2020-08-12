Dwyane Wade x Wade Cellars
Celebrities
NBA Legend Turned Vintner Dwyane Wade Talks Wade Cellars, His Dream Wine ‘Date’ & More With Wine Access
Cincoro
News
WATCH: Celtics Owner Wyc Grousbeck + His Cincoro Co-Founder Emilia Fazzalari On Tequila, Love + The NBA Bubble
Trudie Styler + Sting
Celebrities
Sting + Trudie Styler: Celebrating A Lifetime Of Love Under The Tuscan Sun
KAROLINA KURKOVA
Celebrities
Supermodel Karolina Kurkova Exclusively Shares Details On Her Locally-Produced Masks For All Initiative
Re-inc
Celebrities
From World Cup Champions To Lifestyle Entrepreneurs: How USWNT Stars Tobin Heath + Christen Press Are Leading The Pack

Paraiso Miami Beach To Present Silvia Tcherassi, Beach Bunny, Maaji Swim Shows

City Guide, Fashion, News

Paraiso Miami BeachPhoto Credit: Paraiso Miami Beach

Despite live event setbacks from the pandemic that affected our world for the past few months, Miami’s highly-anticipated Paraiso Swim Week is bringing its beloved swim and resort wear show to the Magic City this summer, in a safe and COVID-friendly way.

With the shows being live-streamed around the world for the first time ever via creative technology partner theCnx as well as in-person shows limited to a select few people that will be spaced throughout the venue six-feet apart from one another, our favorite swim brands will once again grace the runways of Miami for a memorable week.

For all in-person events, attendees must RSVP in advance and receive confirmation in order to ensure that the shows are maintaining their limited capacity. For those not physically present in Miami or South Florida, they are able to view the shows online and retailers are also able to schedule virtual appointments and shop from curated collection videos from around the world. Paraiso Swim Week marks the new digital age of fashion shows, and we look forward to it debuting in the Magic City!

Find all the details and the full schedule of the week below:

Schedule of events: 

THURSDAY, AUGUST 20
 
6pm THE DIIGITALS X LAVIE BY CK SWIM  The First Virtual Fashion Show by The Diigitals / www.paraisomiamibeach.com
 
7pm PARAISO UPCYCLE CHALLENGE PRESENTATION 2nd Annual Event Focused on Young Talent, Sustainability and Mentorship 
 
8pm SILVIA TCHERASSI PRESENTS CRUISE ‘21 RESORT WEAR COLLECTION
 
FRIDAY, AUGUST 21
 
10am PARAISO FASHION FOR BREAKFAST Soho Beach House
 
8pm AGUA BENDITA FASHION SHOW In Person and Live Streamed
 
9pm BEACH BUNNY FASHION SHOW Digital / www.paraisomiamibeach.com
Paraiso Miami BeachPhoto Credit: Paraiso Miami Beach
 
SATURDAY, AUGUST 22
 
10am PARAISO WELLNESS MORNING FASHION FOR BREAKFAST Fitness Class and Panel Discussion / In Person and Live Streamed
 
5:30pm LIVE SHOPPING HOUR WITH STITCH LAB MARKETPLACE Get to know and shop Maygel Coronel, and other in demand Latin American Designers
 
7pm VITAMIN A SWIM FASHION SHOW Digital on www.paraisomiamibeach.com 
 
7:30pm FASHION GROUP INTERNATIONAL SF AWARDS In Person and Live Streamed
 
8pm LULI FAMA FASHION SHOW In Person and Live Streamed on www.paraisomiamibeach.com 
 
SUNDAY, AUGUST 23
 
8pm MAAJI FASHION SHOW In Person and Live Streamed on www.paraisomiamibeach.com 
PREVIOUS POST
lululemon
Fashion
August 11, 2020
Lululemon Discusses The Brand’s New Bra Styles For Women & Extended Sizing
By Deyvanshi Masrani
Gurney's Montauk
City Guide
August 11, 2020
4 New York Destinations To Escape To This Summer
By Paige Mastrandrea
Chicago Steak Company
Haute Cuisine
August 10, 2020
Top Summer Grilling + Entertaining Tips From Chicago Steak Company
By Paige Mastrandrea
Dwyane Wade x Wade Cellars
Celebrities
August 10, 2020
NBA Legend Turned Vintner Dwyane Wade Talks Wade Cellars, His Dream Wine ‘Date’ & More With Wine Access
By Deyvanshi Masrani
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

Los Angeles

Satchel Lee, Jason Bell, Netflix

New York

Andre Iguodala

Miami

Loader