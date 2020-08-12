Photo Credit: Paraiso Miami Beach
Despite live event setbacks from the pandemic that affected our world for the past few months, Miami’s highly-anticipated Paraiso Swim Week is bringing its beloved swim and resort wear show to the Magic City this summer, in a safe and COVID-friendly way.
With the shows being live-streamed around the world for the first time ever via creative technology partner theCnx as well as in-person shows limited to a select few people that will be spaced throughout the venue six-feet apart from one another, our favorite swim brands will once again grace the runways of Miami for a memorable week.
For all in-person events, attendees must RSVP in advance and receive confirmation in order to ensure that the shows are maintaining their limited capacity. For those not physically present in Miami or South Florida, they are able to view the shows online and retailers are also able to schedule virtual appointments and shop from curated collection videos from around the world. Paraiso Swim Week marks the new digital age of fashion shows, and we look forward to it debuting in the Magic City!
Find all the details and the full schedule of the week below: