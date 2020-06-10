PARAISO Miami Beach Moves Forward With Swim Week 2020 In August

Photo Credit: PARAISO Miami BeachWhile the pandemic may have put a major strain on the fashion industry as a whole, PARAISO Miami Beach is moving forward in a positive way by returning this summer with its highly-anticipated PARAISO Miami Beach Swim Week in August. The show typically debuts mid-July in Miami, spanning different venues throughout the city, showcasing the swimwear industry’s most coveted new collections. This is significant not only for Miami but the U.S. and fashion industry as a whole because it will serve as the first physical fashion event in the country after reopening.

Photo Credit: PARAISO Miami Beach

With the blessing from the City of Miami Beach, the show will move forward with new and improved guidelines that include following CDC and social distancing protocols. For the first time ever, the show will be produced and live-streamed so that those who are not physically able to attend can still be part of the experience. For in-person attendance, swimwear enthusiasts must RSVP to specific events, all based on capacity and the venue’s ability to ensure that social distancing rules are enforced.

Photo Credit: PARAISO Miami Beach

The show will partner again with leading industry names including Beach Bunny, Acacia, Vitamin A Swim, Luli Fama, Agua Bendita, Maaji and Verde Limón. New to this year’s show will be the partnership with technology company, theCxn, which will allow PARAISO to take the show to the next level with new virtual showrooms and live streaming capabilities, allowing everyone to interact with the swimwear collections and the shows in a visually immersive way—no matter where in the world they may be. Retailers will have the opportunity to schedule virtual appointments and shop from curated collection videos, allowing the retailers and the buyers to connect without having to physically be in the same place.

Photo Credit: PARAISO Miami Beach

“We are fortunate that Florida is reopening much more quickly than expected, making it possible for us to hold Paraiso Miami Beach just a month away from the originally scheduled dates,” said Natalija Dedic Stojanovic, Creative Director of PARAISO Miami Beach. “We understand the priorities and challenges that brands are facing at the moment. The fundamental platforms that need to be reactivated for the fast recovery of the fashion system as a whole are trade and marketing platforms.”

Photo Credit: PARAISO Miami Beach

Always innovating the swim & resortwear landscape, PARAISO will focus on consumers and brand sustainability efforts, as well as paving a new way for virtual fashion event experiences that will set the stage for the industry’s future.

PARAISO Miami Beach is set to debut August 20-22, 2020. For more information and to keep up with further news, please refer to PARAISO Miami Beach’s website here.