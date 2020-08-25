Photo Credit: KYU

The foodie-favorite, annual COCHON555 Miami is returning to the Magic City this year, but it will look a little different. The country-wide culinary event draws in the best chefs each year for the COCHON555 national tour, which seeks to bring awareness for heritage breed pigs through an innovative nose-to-tail cooking competition, focused on the local culinary masterminds of each home city. While it’s typically held in-person, due to the effects of the ongoing pandemic, this year’s COCHON555 Miami will feature a virtual interactive feast with five of the city’s most beloved culinary names: Chefs Michael Lewis (KYU), Michael Schwartz (Amara at Paraiso), Janine Booth & Jeff McInnis (Root & Bone, Stiltsville), Giorgio Rapicavoli (Eating House) and Brad Kilgore (Ember).

Presented by Citi, the chefs will conduct special “virtual dinners” via Zoom, allowing guests to purchase carryout meals to enjoy at home for the interactive dining experience, which will come with all the ingredients necessary for the pork-centric meal, and of course, the wine and cocktails to pair with each mouth-watering dish.

Photo Credit: KYU

Tickets cost $115 for one person or $200 for two people, which includes a multi-course meal prepared by the featured chef with the ingredients sourced from local heritage breed pig farms; a bottle of red or white wine from Bodegas Ontañón and a cocktail kit from either Buffalo Trace or Wheatley Vodka. Guests will not only get to see their favorite Miami chefs at work in the kitchen, but they will also put their own culinary skills to work as they cook along with them at home and enjoy each savory bite of the meal. Featured farms of the festival include Florida’s Sunshine Provisions, as well as North Carolina’s Joyce Farms and Cheshire Farms.

This year’s festival is also about giving back. Due to the trying effects of the pandemic and restaurant closures on the hospitality industry, 80-percent of ticket proceeds will be donated to the participating restaurants.

The festival will span five days with one featured chef per day. Schedule below:

Tuesday, September 22: Chef Michael Lewis of KYU

Wednesday, September 23: Chef Michael Schwartz of Amara at Paraiso

Thursday, September 24: Chefs Janine Booth and Jeff McGinnis of Stiltsville/Root & Bone

Friday, September 25: Chef Giorgio Rapicavoli of Eating House

Sunday, September 27: Chef Brad Kilgore of Ember