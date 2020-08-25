virtual wine tasting
Indoor Dining Returns As Miami Numbers Improve

City Guide, Haute Cuisine, News

Papi SteakPhoto Credit: Seth Browarnik/World Red Eye

To Miamians’ delight, Mayor Carlos Gimenez announced today that the city will once again allow restaurants to offer indoor dining at a limited capacity of 50-percent. Additionally, party sizes will be limited to six diners per table to continue to ensure social distancing guidelines are being maintained. The reopenings will move forward starting Monday, August 31st. Additionally, Gimenez said that, contrary to Memorial Day and Fourth of July weekends, the beaches will remain open for Labor Day weekend.

The news is a strong sign that the city is heading in a positive direction in flattening the curve of the ongoing pandemic, which caused city-wide shutdowns from March to the end of May, and a second wave of restaurant closures for indoor dining and city curfews earlier this summer when the cases began to spike once again.

Cipriani Downtown Miami Interior 2Photo Credit: Cipriani

After mandating masks be worn at all times in public and restricting party sizes and curfew hours throughout the summer, it seems that the methods were effective in flattening the curve, as Miami moves forward to a ‘new normal’ once again. Of course, masks will still be required of all restaurant-goers both indoor and outside, as well as other public venues that remain open throughout the city. If the numbers continue to show improvement, he announced that he will also change the curfew from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Zuma MiamiPhoto Credit: Zuma Miami

This past weekend, the city hosted its first virtual/socially-distant in-person swim show as Paraiso Miami Beach took place with a handful of Resort ’21 Collection shows from top swimwear designers, which was virtually streamed around the world. Hopefully, the city will continue to move forward in a positive direction and return to events and outings we know and love in a new, safe and socially-distant way.

Continue to stay updated on the latest news, regulations and city mandates from the government here.

