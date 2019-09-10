Jeff McInnis And Janine Booth Debut Italian-Inspired Mi’talia Kitchen + Bar

Photo Credit: Grove Bay Hospitality Group

Husband-and-wife hospitality powerhouse team Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth have graced Miami with yet another one of their delicious eateries, this time in South Miami called Mi’talia Kitchen + Bar. Evident from its name, the restaurant draws inspiration from classic Italian favorites with a modern flair. Mi’talia joins Grove Bay Hospitality Group’s ever-growing portfolio, where they own and operate other high-profile Miami restaurants in partnership with local chefs. This includes Root & Bone (located next-door) and Stiltsville Fish Bar in Sunset Harbour with Jeff and Janine, as well as Glass & Vine in Coconut Grove with Giorgio Rapicavoli and Stubborn Seed in SoFi with Jeremy Ford.

Inspired from the pair’s travels throughout Italy, the made-from-scratch menu includes their signature take on Italian classics, ranging from homemade pastas, pizzettas, small plates and salads, as well as Northern seaside-inspired entrees.

“Jeff and I have been obsessed with Italian cuisine for the longest time. We have both traveled to the beautiful country and have many fond, sun-filled memories, loaded with incredible food, wine, hospitality and beautiful landscapes,” explains Booth on the choice of cuisine for the new eatery. “About 16 years ago, my Irish dad bought and ran an Italian restaurant in Perth, Australia named The Sicilian. I was in my early teens at the time and spent a lot of time at the restaurant, which ignited my love for Italian food. This concept is based on our experiences, which you will see throughout the restaurant whether it be the food, design or cocktail menu.”

Signature dishes include Cauliflower Arancino with green tomato mostarda; Bucatini Carbonara with crispy pancetta and English peas; ‘Not Your Nonna’s Bolognese’ with ricotta gnudi; Tuscan brick chicken with hazelnut romesco and a side of herb and pomegranate salad; a decadent, truffle-crusted filet mignon with king trumpet mushrooms and marsala wine jus; and Sunflower Pizza with sun gold tomatoes, yellow squash, mint and pistachio pesto.

“Mi’talia Kitchen & Bar is our modern interpretation of Italian cuisine, taking the classic dishes that we all know and love and elevating them with fun and innovative elements. We aim to spark nostalgic feelings within our guests while surprising their senses,” continues Booth.

“Italian cuisine has always been a favorite of ours and Jeff and I have been working on building our Italian repertoire for some time. Our daughter Sunny is obsessed with all things pasta and pizza, so we have been perfecting our recipes and techniques with our toughest critic keeping us in line,” she shares.

To pair with the flavorful cuisine, they’ve also crafted an extensive beverage menu include their own house-made classic Mi’talia limoncello; the refreshing ‘Umbrellas in Amalfi’ created with Bacardi limoncello, peach, prosecco and fresh lime; or ‘Summer in Sorrento’ with Buffalo Trace, passion fruit, Earl Grey syrup and mango foam, amongst many others.

In total, the restaurant features 158 seats, with 98 seats in the gorgeous indoor dining room and 60 seats for al fresco dining on the outdoor patio. Working with Hi-Gloss to develop a concept for the interior design, Booth and her team transformed the space to pay homage to its Italian roots, while also fusing some of Miami’s tropical vibe as well.

“We designed the restaurant around the natural beauty and serenity of Italian landscapes including the incredible sunflower fields, cypress groves and the sun-soaked citrus orchards. When you walk into the space, you are greeted with a warmth that was inspired by the Italian sun,” says Booth. “The high ceilings and floor-to-ceiling glass windows are softened by beautiful white marble, gold fixtures, and green and yellow hues. Creative lighting is spotted with leaves, sunflowers and birds to transport you through a remarkable culinary and sensory experience.”

The interior features striking white and black patterned tiles, a whimsical glass chandelier pops of vibrant yellow displays of preserved lemons for Limoncello, as well as lush greenery to bring the space together. Outside, guests will be enveloped in a cozy, vibrant atmosphere, accentuated by colorful umbrellas and palm trees draped with lighting.

Located at 5958 S. Dixie Highway, the restaurant is currently open for dinner service from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. every day, with extended hours until 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Happy hour is offered daily from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.