Photo Credit: FLIBS

Despite the pandemic canceling many of the world’s great milestones this year, the highly-anticipated and globally-renowned Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS) is pushing full steam ahead with the 2020 show, set to take place from October 28-November 1st, 2020. This year, they’ll be debuting the show with the newly-introduced AllSecure health and safety standards, which have been implemented by show organizers, Informa Markets, to ensure that the show moves forward in a safe way, abiding by all CDC protocol and safety standards.

Serving as the largest in-water boat show on the seven seas owned by Marine Industries Associaton of South Florida (MIASF) and produced by Informa Markets, the ultra-luxurious boat show will play host to some of the world’s most impressive boats, yachts and superyachts. Additionally, FLIBS will serve as the place for worldwide debuts for some of the industry’s most prominent brands. In total, FLIBS will host 1,300 boats on display and with nearly 900 exhibitors spanning over three million square feet of exhibition space—which totals more than an astounding 90 acres. There will be seven waterfront locations accessible from 16 different entrances, and FLIBS will increase its six miles of floating docks to widths up to 30 feet to ensure that there is proper spacing and social distancing enforced throughout the show.

Returning to FLIBS this year is the Superyacht Village, which debuted to much popularity in the 2019 show, showcasing some of the world’s most jaw-dropping superyachts and exhibits. The Superyacht Village will take place at Pier Sixty-Six Hotel & Marina’s “Pier South,” flaunting covetable superyachts that span up to 300 feet, providing a luxury oasis for show-goers who want a more private VIP experience. The Windward VIP Club located at the Bahia Mar dock will once again return, allowing guests to recharge and enjoy VIP hospitality in between appointments at the show.

Part of AllSecure’s new safety protocols includes enhanced, deep cleaning before, during and after each day’s events, in addition to physical distancing, protective wear and safety communication implemented on all fronts. For more information, please visit https://www.flibs.com/en/attend/COVID-19.html.

TICKETING:

· A one-day general admissions ticket is available for $35 and is valid for any one show day from Thursday – Sunday, Oct. 29 – Nov. 1.

· A two-day general admissions ticket is available for $61 and is valid for any two days of the show from Thursday – Sunday, Oct. 29 – Nov. 1.

· Prime Time Preview tickets grant guests early access to the show and are available for $55, valid Wednesday, Oct. 28.

· Tickets for children (ages 6-15) are available for $15 and valid for any one day of the show.

· Windward VIP Experience: For a more enhanced boat show experience, guests can purchase tickets to the Windward VIP Club. Each ticket is available for $300 and includes early show entry, access to the Windward VIP Club, food and premium beverages, as well as a Water Taxi. Each VIP package is valid for one person and is good for one show day from Wednesday – Sunday, Oct. 28 – Nov. 1.

For additional information on other ticket and hospitality packages and parking details, please visit the website: https://www.flibs.com/en/home.html