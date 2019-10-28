Nas
What To Expect At The 60th Anniversary Of Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show 2019

Haute Scene, News

FLIBS 2019Photo Credit: Forest Johnson

Returning to Fort Lauderdale—aka the “Yachting Capital of the World”—this week is the world’s largest in-water boat show, the 60th Annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show. From October 30th-November 3rd, Fort Lauderdale will play host to some of the world’s most impressive yachts, inviting over 15 world-class yachts and superyachts to make their debut at this year’s show, as yachting aficionados will come together for the highly-anticipated week.

This year, Lürssen‘s 311-foot Madsummer will steal the show as it makes its entrance as the show’s largest megayacht, as well as Heesen Yacht’s 180-foot yacht, Vida, and Lexus’ Marquis Lexis 650, a 65-foot yacht drawing inspiration from the automobile brand’s cars, amongst others.

Majesty 140 Profile1Photo Credit: Majesty 140

In total, more than 1,200 exhibitors will come in from over 52 countries, turning the show into a major international hub of the world’s finest and most prestigious yachts on the market.

Keeping with the luxurious theme of the weekend, FLIBs will also host a Superyacht Village—a dedicated marina and on-land exhibition space that will display the grandest yachts of the show, where owners and aspiring owners will come together to admire the fleet.

Mansion YachtsPhoto Credit: Mansionyachts.com

New to this year is the addition of the 84-foot Mansion Yacht—the first yacht made entirely of stainless steel, boasting indoor and outdoor decks, docked in the water right behind the Windward VIP Club. The Mansion Yacht will feature a 2,300-square-foot furnished deck that provides panoramic views of the water, as well as invitation-only tours and private events.

Ulysse Nardin FLIBS Booth
Ulysse Nardin FLIBS Windward VIP Lounge

Photo Credit: FLIBS

Presented by Delta Private Jets—the official Private Jet Carrier of FLIBS, in partnership with Ulysse Nardin—the Official Timekeeper of FLIBS—will host the VIP in-water hospitality area, the Windward VIP Club, anchored at the heart of the show along the main dock at Baha Mar. In addition to being in the middle of all the action and providing gourmet food and beverage offerings, guests will also get to experience both brands’ latest products, as well as a Cigar Lounge, wine tastings, watchmaking displays and so much more.

Chris Parthemore
Chris Parthemore at Yacht Chef Competition

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

Andrew Doole, Kelly Blanco, Alonzo Mourning, Ingid Hoffmann, Nils Bernstin, Amaury Piedra, & Mike Mayo 1
Andrew Doole, Kelly Blanco, Alonzo Mourning, Ingrid Hoffmann, Nils Bernstein, Amaury Piedra and Mike Mayo at Yacht Chef Competition

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

On Friday, November 1st, the Second Annual Best Yacht Chef Competition will return for a Sunset Soiree, holding a yacht chef showdown in the Superyacht Village. Here, local and visiting yacht chefs will face off to show their gastronomic abilities to a group of expert judges.

For the full list of FLIBS debuts and other exciting programming news, please visit the official site here, where you can find all the details. FLIBS is located at 801 Seabreeze Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316. 

