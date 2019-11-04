Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

No Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show—or FLIBS, as it is commonly referred—is complete without the highly-anticipated annual Haute Living luxury mansion. This year, we partnered with Holman Motorcars—the exclusive specialists to luxury automotive brands Rolls-Royce, Aston Martin and Bentley—as well as Ulysse Nardin—official timekeeper to the Boat Show—XO and Aston Martin Residences, to put together an exclusive, one-of-a-kind experience for VIP Boat Show guests.

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

To coincide with the FLIBS opening day on Wednesday October 30th, the Holman Motorcars Mansion—located at 500 Desota Drive—opened its doors to its guests all day everyday through Sunday November 3rd, when the Boat Show ended. Guests included NFL legend and former Super Bowl Champion, Ray Lewis; New York Mets pitcher, Marcus Stroman of the MLB; Center Fielder of the Miami Marlins, Lewis Brinson; Rolls-Royce Motor Cars President, Martin Fritsches; Chairman of Holman Executive Group, Mindy Holman; Chief Marketing Officer of Ulysse Nardin, Francoise Bezzola; President of Ulysse Nardin Americas, François-Xavier Hotier; co-founders of JetSmarter (acquired by Vista Global and now merged with XO), Sergey and Lolita Petrossov; Region Director of of Bentley Motors, Stuart Cochrane; Vice President of Sales and Operations at Bentley Americas, Michael Rocco; Chief Marketing Officer for G and G Business Developments, developing Aston Martin Residences, Alejandro Aljanati; Managing Partner of Cervera Real Estate, Alicia Cervera Lamadrid; City of Fort Lauderdale Commissioner, Steven Glassman; Vice President and General Manager of Holman Motorcars, Gregg Stone; President and CEO of Fortune International Group Edgardo Defortuna; President and CEO of Holman Consumer Services, Brian Bates; owner of Wynwood Walls Joey Goldman; 1000 Museum Residences by Zaha Hadid Architects developer Louis Birdman with his wife, philanthropist Angela Birdman; President at Legends Invitational, John Lee; and many more.

On display throughout the five days at the mansion—provided by Rainmaker Group and owner Mike Wilson, who also owns the impressive $20 million 200 Fiesta Way property—was a stunning array of luxury automobiles on offer from Holman Motorcars situated at the mansion entrance, including a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Phantom and Wraith, a Bentley Bentayga and Continental GT, and an Aston Martin DB11 Volante. Inside the mansion, lighted glass vitrines were situated in the lounge area with a gorgeous display of Ulysse Nardin timepieces and a branded DJ booth, as well as an exclusive Aston Martin Residences lounge, housing a stunning model of the development, set to unveil in just a few short years.

Haute Living also provided mansion guests with exclusive access to the Boat Show with complimentary tickets, as well as transportation via a luxury Worth Avenue Yachts tender, leaving from the mansion’s private dock every 15 minutes to the Boat Show and back. The private tender transportation—wrapped with all brand partners’ logos—allowed guests to avoid the overwhelming crowds and traffic and enjoy the Boat Show in the most luxurious fashion. A live DJ kept guests entertained with fun beats, while Casa Sensei provided a delicious spread of Pan-Asian Latin fusion cuisine and an ample selection of sushi rolls. A full bar was offered to guests, which included the delicate and delectable La Fête du Rosé from St. Tropez, with notes of dried fruits, cherries and hazelnuts.

In addition, Haute Living executed four private dining experiences for select VIP guests, beginning with Wednesday night’s Holman Motorcars’ kick-off dinner, celebrating the luxury car dealership and its offerings, as well as introducing it to the guests in attendance. To start the evening, wines, cocktails and Louis Roederer Champagne were offered to guests. Petrossian caviar blinis provided the perfect accompaniment to the drinks, as did the passed appetizers, courtesy of Mastro’s Ocean Club, who also curated the gorgeous dinner, which included Lobster Salad, Olive-Stuffed Meatballs, Pan-Seared Ora King Salmon, Ratatouille, Steak with Bordelaise Sauce, and of course, the restaurant’s signature Butter Cake with strawberries, whipped cream and raspberry sauce. To end the evening, LOUIS XIII brand ambassador Maximilien Pats, who flew in from New York for the occasion, led the group through a special Cognac tasting, inviting them to enjoy its robust flavor notes and beautiful coloring, savoring each coveted sip until the last drop.

On Friday night, the mansion hosted a highly curated group of guests for a very special dinner with Ulysse Nardin, as well as XO and LOUIS XIII. The intimate cocktail and dinner served as a fundraiser for One More Wave—a nonprofit organization that creates custom surfboards for American veterans who became amputees as a result of battle, or have other disabilities/PTSD, allowing them to enjoy the ocean and its therapeutic qualities. The night also honored decorated philanthropist Dennis Crowley, for all of his charitable efforts and endeavors. Ulysse Nardin US President François-Xavier Hotier explained how the brand partnered with One More Wave and described the inspiration behind the limited edition 100 special timepiece collaboration on display for auction, while Kyle Buckett—CEO of One More Wave and a veteran himself—spoke of the organization’s history and shared personal stories of its inception. Haute Living CEO Kamal Hotchandani introduced the City of Fort Lauderdale’s commissioner Steven Glassman, who recited a special proclamation honoring Ulysse Nardin for its dedication to its philanthropic activities, declaring October 30th — November 3rd, 2019 as “Ulysse Nardin Days.”

During the dinner, the action-packed live auction ensued, co-led by Hotchandani and Crowley, raising over a whopping $100,000 toward One More Wave. Auction items included a custom painting by artist Mari H. of Art by Unapologetic, which went to guest Joe Battaglia; a stunning cigar humidor from Gurkha’s founder Kaizad Hansotia, which went to guest Ray Lewis; a personalized LOUIS XIII in-home tasting experience with Maximilien Pats, which went to guest Phil Carlucci; a Kimpton Seafire Resort & Spa seven-night stay in Grand Cayman courtesy of Chris Duggan of Dart Enterprises; as well as substantial monetary donations. The highlight of the evening was when a bidding war began for the special 1 of 100 Ulysse Nardin x One More Wave Deep Dive watch, which resulted in François-Xavier Hotier offering an additional version of the timepiece on display at FLIBS—the last two left worldwide—to satisfy both bidders. Number 1 of 100 went to Phil Carlucci for $37,000 and the other edition went to Jim Colucci for $22,000. To elevate the evening even further, Maximilien Pats provided a very special LOUIS XIII toast experience, much to guests’ delight, ending a fulfilling evening of fun and philanthropy.

On Saturday night, Haute Living brought together Holman Motorcars and Bentley to host a select group of luxury car collectors and enthusiasts for a private cocktail and dinner to unveil the automotive brand’s latest masterpiece: the Bentley Flying Spur. Guests enjoyed the gorgeous display of Bentley cars at the mansion entrance during the opening cocktail, followed by a few words from Brian Bates, Gregg Stone and Michael Rocco, who welcomed guests and spoke of Bentley’s 100-year legacy, as well as the Flying Spur specifically. After the official unveiling of the car and admiring its impressive finishes and features, guests made their way to the outdoor pool area of the mansion for a lovely meal, followed by the perfect celebratory closing with Maximilien Pats’ traditional LOUIS XIII toast, ending with the most memorable clinks of the custom Baccarat glasses.

For its last private dining experience, Haute Living invited guests for a closing brunch, in partnership with Impact Coach Katie Sandler, who inspired the group by sharing her moving story of hardships and hope, which led her to lead her life in the most meaningful way possible: with purpose. While intently listening to Sandler, guests enjoyed a tasty MG Events brunch of imported cheeses and meats, yogurt parfaits, assorted pastries, truffled eggs and avocado smash on Zak the Baker toast, an à la minute customizable egg station, as well as Louis Roederer Champagne and mimosas. Following the brunch, guests made their way back inside the house to enjoy cocktails and conversation with one another, while the mansion opened its doors to VIP Boat Show guests for its last day of operation.

Haute Living‘s Holman Motorcars Mansion, together with Ulysse Nardin, XO and Aston Martin Residences was a great success, bringing together a highly elite group of like-minded entrepreneurs, athletes, real estate professionals, car, yacht and timepiece collectors/enthusiasts and more during the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show. Constantly raising the bar each year, Haute Living seamlessly combines a variety of fields across the luxury space, enabling guests to thoroughly enjoy the curated experience, breathing elevated life into the FLIBS week. Stay tuned for next year for what will somehow, surely be even more impressive.

