Louis Vuitton Does Bold & Eye-Catching With LV Monogram Crafty Collection

Fashion, News

Louis Vuitton Crafty collectionPhoto Credit: Louis Vuitton

If you’re looking for your new favorite head-turning summer bag, look no further than Louis Vuitton with its new Monogram Crafty collection. Bold coloring and graphic prints interpret new editions of LV Monogram, pulling from the graffiti art and Neo-expressionism artistic movements, both born in the 1980s. These “urban and underground” trends became so popular that they eventually made a space for themselves formally in museums and galleries, particularly in New York and now globally. The collection plays with two color schemes—cream and red or cream and caramel—all with the recognizable and oversized LV emblem. Get yours today online or in Louis Vuitton boutiques beginning July 31st, and scroll to see some of the styles, below.

Louis Vuitton Crafty collectionPhoto Credit: Louis Vuitton Louis Vuitton Crafty collectionPhoto Credit: Louis Vuitton Louis Vuitton Crafty collectionPhoto Credit: Louis VuittonLouis Vuitton crafty collectionPhoto Credit: Louis Vuitton

 

