Holman Motorcars’ FLIBS 2019 Kickoff Dinner With LOUIS XIII

Haute Scene, News

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice
Joey Botti, Chris Bell and Marcus Stroman

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

This year, Holman Motorcars’, in partnership with Haute Living, and luxury partners Ulysse Nardin, XO and Aston Martin Residences put together an ultra-luxurious hospitality mansion at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show. Upon arrival, attendees were greeted by an enviable display of Holman Motorcars’ Rolls-Royce, Bentley and Aston Martin cars that decorated the entrance of the home. The property, “Santuario Desota” (500 Desota Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL), will play host to VIP guests from Thursday-Sunday of the show. The gorgeous abode is developed by Rainmaker Group with interior designs by the Equilibrium Group, with marketing and sales by Fidelity Real Estate, LLC. At the home, guests will enjoy gourmet food and beverage offerings, live music and yacht transfers to and from the show, courtesy of Worth Avenue Yachts.

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

To kick off the luxury affair, Holman Automotive hosted 50 VIP guests to a special private dinner catered by Mastro’s Ocean Club. Attendees enjoyed a gourmet meal including passed canapés to start as well as Petrossian caviar and blinis, sips of Champagne and a selection of wines as they enjoyed live music from a DJ and luxe offerings from the house, including a gorgeous selection of Ulysse Nardin timepieces.

Petrossian Caviar
Petrossian Caviar

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Dinner featured a wedge salad with roasted apple, candied pecans, goat cheese and champagne vinaigrette to start; followed by Pan Seared Ora King Salmon, Ratatouille or a filet for mains. For dessert, diners delighted in the brand’s famed signature Butter Cake, which set the palettes nicely for a special LOUIS XIII moment that followed.

Maximilien Pats
Maximilien Pats

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

LOUIS XIII Ambassador Maximilien Pats encouraged attendees to join him inside the bar in the house, as he poured the regal cognac into each of the stunning, Baccarat crystal glasses. Taking the guests through the traditional LOUIS XIII toast, the room ended the evening to the sound of crystal clinking and cheers toasting all around as they enjoyed the perfect end to a decadent meal.

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice
Martin Fritsches, Frank Biderman, Francois-Xavier Hotier and Francoise Bezzola

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice
Mike Wilson and Lauren Kearns

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice
Gregg Stone and Martin Fritsches

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice
Marcus Stroman, Joey Botti and Kamal Hotchandani

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice
Kyle Buckett, Kamal Hotchandani, Deyvanshi Masrani, Francois-Xavier Hotier and Rob Garnett

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice
Marcus Stroman and Kamal Hotchandani

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice
Howard Schwartz, Frank Biderman

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

