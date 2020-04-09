Photo Credit: Senata/Shutterstock.com

Although you can’t dine out in public this year, you CAN have a catered gourmet meal on Sunday in LA thanks to these five great takeout options for Easter 2020.

Photo Credit: Patina Restaurant Group

Joachim Splichal‘s gourmet downtown eatery Patina is serving up “Easter by Patina,” which is designed to be enjoyed in the home, with classic deviled eggs, perfectly cooked maple glazed ham served with a honey mustard sauce, and carrot cake for dessert. Patina has also created Easter baskets and other goodies for the little ones with mouth-watering items such as handmade hazelnut chocolate Rocher, mint chocolate chips, pastel confetti cookies, passionfruit marshmallows, chocolate robin eggs, a sugar cookie icing kit with assorted sprinkles and edible glitter and, of course, a chocolate bunny.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Kane



West Hollywood eatery Conservatory is going a step above a traditional Easter brunch by offering pre-made Easter cocktails in super-cute packaging. The Hip Hop Hoorayy: Charbay vodka, crème de pêche liqueur, lemon and ginger elixir—Sassy Bunny: Azunia blanco tequila, cucumber, lime, jalapenos and agave; and Purple Deep: Nat Kidder vodka, lavender lemonade and blueberries are available for $8 each or $22 for three. The restaurant is also offering a special featured Easter wine, the Saint Pierre “Tradition” Cotes de Provence Rose.

Photo Credit: Spago Beverly Hills

Wolfgang Puck is going the traditional route with the offerings at his haute Beverly Hills eatery, Spago. His ‘Easter Sunday Curbside Takeout/Delivery menu’, which is a la carte, includes options such as maple glazed ham, spring vegetable quiche, key lime pie and chocolate cream pie. Orders must be placed by 12 PM Saturday and can be pre-ordered on Tock.

Photo Credit: Madre

Madre, located in Torrance and Palms, is now offering an Easter brunch menu complete with mezcal mimosas, champagne bottles and frozé to go in addition to Oaxacan breakfast bowls, omelet’s and Oaxacan family style brunch packs which include items like the Mole Breakfast Bowl—zucchini, chicken, scrambled eggs, rice, mushrooms, onions, parsley and sesame seeds. Madre’s “movers and shakers” old-fashioned with mezcal reposado, tequila reposado, agave, mole bitters, Benèdictine and lime is now also available for $10 for takeout and delivery.

Photo Credit: Carbon Beach Club/Instagram Celebrate Easter with, if not at, the Malibu Beach Inn. The ‘Bu hotel’s Carbon Beach Club is offering diners a choice of maple thyme glazed heritage ham, grilled beef tenderloin or a toasted ora king salmon filet. Each entrée comes with a plethora of appetizers including crispy fingerling potatoes, heirloom carrots, farmer’s salad and more. No meal is complete without dessert, which in this case is a decadent carrot cake with brown buttered cream cheese frosting.