Luxury conglomerate Kering Group just announced that it is partnering with the CDC Foundation and will donate $1 million to support healthcare workers in the Americas, in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic. Through this donation, vital supplies like personal protective equipment (PPE) will be provided to meet the immediate needs of healthcare workers. This contribution comes off the heels of various other donations and contributions that Kering/its Houses have made in France, Italy and China, including the production of one million surgical masks and gowns for healthcare workers.

Photo Credit: Kering Group

Some of the most celebrated luxury houses in the world are part of the Kering Group, including Gucci, Saint Laurent, Ulysse Nardin, Girard-Perregaux, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron and Pomellato, among others. This contribution comes collectively from the group as a whole, and will go towards those areas of the U.S. that have been heavily impact by the COVID-19 outbreak, such as New York, New Jersey, California and, Florida, as well as some locations in Latin America.

Photo Credit: Shutterstock

The CDC Foundation is a nonprofit organization created by Congress through public-private partnerships; it extends the incredible and lifesaving work of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Specifically, the CDC Foundation’s Emergency Response Fund has resources that it can swiftly and flexibly utilize to address urgent healthcare needs, particularly in areas that do not have sufficient funding or do not have resources that are as easily/quickly available. At this time in particular, their services are crucial, as concerns continue to rise about whether or not the country has enough resources to meet the growing and urgent healthcare needs in the U.S., as a result of the coronavirus. In addition to this generous donation, Kering will also support A Common Thread, the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund project, as well as ‘Your Friends in New York Want to Help’—to aid the American fashion industry that has been heavily impacted by the pandemic. For more information, please visit the Kering Group site by clicking here.