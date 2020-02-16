Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

During one of Miami’s most anticipated times of year—Miami Yacht Week—Haute Living, together with Sunreef Yachts, XO and LOUIS XIII, took to Mr. C Coconut Grove to celebrate MLB star of the New York Yankees, Giancarlo Stanton.

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Stanton, who graced the publication’s New York cover, arrived to the occasion just before his return to training in Tampa for the upcoming MLB season. As he made his rounds throughout the room greeting guests and shaking hands, LOUIS XIII Ambassador Francois Surcin kicked off the evening with a special LOUIS XIII tasting, where he asked the guest of honor to “crown” the regal decanter and walked attendees through the tasting notes and history of the cognac. After some words from Haute Living CEO Kamal Hotchandani, who touched on Stanton’s historic career, as well as Sunreef’s success within the yachting industry as the world’s premier luxury catamaran company, and XO becoming one of the world’s leading private aviation companies, he and Surcin invited the group to clink glasses and cheers to the celebratory evening.

Afterwards, guests made their way into the private dining room for dinner, where the tables were gorgeously dressed with LOUIS XIII decanters, red rose arrangements from Le Bouquet Royal and delicate branding items from XO and Sunreef Yachts. Mr. C Coconut Grove presented a delectable menu of some of their famed dishes, including Burrata with heirloom tomatoes and Tuna Carpaccio to start; Traditional Lasagna “alla Bolognese,” Chilean Seabass “Alla Carlina” and Grilled Rib Eye “Tagliata” for mains; and sweet Chocolate Mousse and Tiramisu for dessert.

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Sunreef Director of Sales Robert Riva addressed the room during the meal, thanking them for coming out and joining them during the Miami Boat Show, where the Polish luxury catamaran brand was debuting their brand-new, gorgeous Sunreef Power 80 to the U.S. at Key Biscayne throughout the weekend. The brand’s global CEO and Founder, Francis Lapp, was also in attendance, who made his way from Poland for the special week. XO also thanked the intimate group for coming out for the occasion, speaking to some of the unique aspects of the private aviation company, which allows its users to book private aviation on shared charter planes throughout the country.

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

The end of the night concluded with more photos and well-wishes to Giancarlo Stanton as he made his way out to prepare to train for the upcoming season with the New York Yankees, where he’ll be returning to the field with high hopes of a strong season.

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice