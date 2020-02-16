Zach Lavine
Haute Living Honors Giancarlo Stanton With Sunreef Yachts, XO And LOUIS XIII At Mr. C Coconut Grove

Celebrities, Haute Events, Lifestyle, News

Giancarlo Stanton
Giancarlo Stanton

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

During one of Miami’s most anticipated times of year—Miami Yacht Week—Haute Living, together with Sunreef Yachts, XO and LOUIS XIII, took to Mr. C Coconut Grove to celebrate MLB star of the New York Yankees, Giancarlo Stanton.

Francois Surcin and Giancarlo Stanton
Francois Surcin and Giancarlo Stanton

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Paulina Zelobowska, Francis Lapp, Giancarlo Stanton and Marcelina Zawadzka
Paulina Zelobowska, Francis Lapp, Giancarlo Stanton and Marcelina Zawadzka

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Stanton, who graced the publication’s New York cover, arrived to the occasion just before his return to training in Tampa for the upcoming MLB season. As he made his rounds throughout the room greeting guests and shaking hands, LOUIS XIII Ambassador Francois Surcin kicked off the evening with a special LOUIS XIII tasting, where he asked the guest of honor to “crown” the regal decanter and walked attendees through the tasting notes and history of the cognac. After some words from Haute Living CEO Kamal Hotchandani, who touched on Stanton’s historic career, as well as Sunreef’s success within the yachting industry as the world’s premier luxury catamaran company, and XO becoming one of the world’s leading private aviation companies, he and Surcin invited the group to clink glasses and cheers to the celebratory evening.

Mr C Coconut Grove

Afterwards, guests made their way into the private dining room for dinner, where the tables were gorgeously dressed with LOUIS XIII decanters, red rose arrangements from Le Bouquet Royal and delicate branding items from XO and Sunreef Yachts. Mr. C Coconut Grove presented a delectable menu of some of their famed dishes, including Burrata with heirloom tomatoes and Tuna Carpaccio to start; Traditional Lasagna “alla Bolognese,” Chilean Seabass “Alla Carlina” and Grilled Rib Eye “Tagliata” for mains; and sweet Chocolate Mousse and Tiramisu for dessert.

Giancarlo StantonPhoto Credit: Romain Maurice

Sunreef Director of Sales Robert Riva addressed the room during the meal, thanking them for coming out and joining them during the Miami Boat Show, where the Polish luxury catamaran brand was debuting their brand-new, gorgeous Sunreef Power 80 to the U.S. at Key Biscayne throughout the weekend. The brand’s global CEO and Founder, Francis Lapp, was also in attendance, who made his way from Poland for the special week. XO also thanked the intimate group for coming out for the occasion, speaking to some of the unique aspects of the private aviation company, which allows its users to book private aviation on shared charter planes throughout the country.

Kamal Hotchandani, Giancarlo Stanton and Purple
Kamal Hotchandani, Giancarlo Stanton and Purple

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

The end of the night concluded with more photos and well-wishes to Giancarlo Stanton as he made his way out to prepare to train for the upcoming season with the New York Yankees, where he’ll be returning to the field with  high hopes of a strong season.

Giancarlo StantonPhoto Credit: Romain Maurice

Gil Dezer, Giancarlo Stanton and Kamal Hotchandani
Gil Dezer, Giancarlo Stanton and Kamal Hotchandani

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Kamal Hotchandani, Giancarlo Stanton, Julia Brown and Deyvanshi Masrani
Kamal Hotchandani, Giancarlo Stanton, Julia Brown and Deyvanshi Masrani

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Barret Hammond, Paige Mastrandrea, Michael Pulichino and Chris Tien
Barret Hammond, Paige Mastrandrea, Michael Pulichino and Chris Tien

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Mr C Coconut GrovePhoto Credit: Romain Maurice

Sunreef Yachts Model
Sunreef Yachts Model

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Stephanie High and Giancarlo Stanton
Stephanie High and Giancarlo Stanton

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Julia Brown, Sean Wolfington, Francois Surcin, Emre Erkul and Ana Wolfington
Julia Brown, Sean Wolfington, Francois Surcin, Emre Erkul and Ana Wolfington

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

XOPhoto Credit: Romain Maurice

Francis Lapp and Giancarlo Stanton
Francis Lapp and Giancarlo Stanton

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

