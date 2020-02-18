Photo Credit: Worldredeye.com

Miami’s beloved foodie influencer Samantha Schnur, aka @thenaughtyfork, and her co-founded app, the HoneySpot, are teaming up with South Beach Wine and Food Festival for the first time ever to present a one-of-a-kind culinary collaboration at an epic event called The Chef Mash-Up.

Photo Credit: Worldredeye.com

The event will tap into some of Miami’s most cherished and renowned chefs including (but not limited to) Jeremy Ford of Stubborn Seed, Brad Kilgore of Kilgore Culinary (Alter, Kaido and Ember), Jose Mendin of Pubbelly Sushi, Lorena Garcia from CHICA Miami, Richard Hales of Sakaya Kitchen, Scott Linquist from COYO Taco, Adrian Sanchez from PINCHO, Patrick Rebholz from Yardbird Southern Table & Bar and Mark Rosati from Shake Shack, amongst many more.

Photo Credit: Worldredeye.com

Together, these chefs will team up to create specially curated dishes that blend different flavors and palettes from each of the chef’s signature restaurants to create one-of-a-kind, exciting mashups to enjoy throughout the night. In addition to the food mashups, the night will also feature collaboration from a handful of popular DJs that will bring their own iconic remixes to top songs that will keep guests dancing (and eating) together all night long. And of course, they’ll be able to pair each mouth-watering bite with innovative libations concocted by mixologists that feature spirits from the Heaven Hill Brands and Tito’s Vodka.

Photo Credit: Worldredeye.com

For Miami foodies, this is a night that cannot be missed. Tasty bites, delicious cocktails and lively music are guaranteed to result in a classic SOBEWFF night to be remembered. And even better, you can get all of this for the price of $95 to secure your ticket to the event, which includes everything aforementioned. Purchase your tickets now before the event sells out through this link.

The event will take place on Thursday, February 20th, from 10 p.m. to midnight at Ace Props Miami, 398 NE 78th St. Miami, FL.