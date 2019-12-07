Louis Vuitton FW 2020 Virgil Abloh
Haute Living Hosts Private Yacht Cocktail & Dinner With Chef Boulud, Alongside Sunreef Yachts & Avant Gallery

Continuing the celebrations during the globally-renowned art week—Art Basel Miami Beach—Haute Living, together with Sunreef Yachts and Avant Gallery, hosted guests for a cocktail party aboard a gorgeous yacht, followed by a private dinner for VIP guests at Boulud Sud. The highlight of the evening was former Haute Living cover star and Michelin-starred Chef Daniel Boulud, who personally welcomed guests and curated a delectable menu for the esteemed guests for the evening at his Downtown Miami hotspot.

To start the festivities, guests were invited aboard the gorgeous 70-foot Marquis yacht, where they were greeted with the perfect combination of Carbonadi Vodka drinks and Calvisius Caviar tastings. The five-stateroom power catamaran—boasting a cruising speed of 15 knots—was docked at the perfect spot at the marina, where guests were able to enjoy the gorgeous Miami skyline views and Camilla dress designs worn by models on board, as well as beats from the live DJ and the tasty canapés from La Muse Cafe.

After the cocktail, select VIP guests made their way across the street to one of Miami’s premiere dining destinations, Boulud Sud, where they were led into the private dining room with work on display from renowned contemporary artist, Skyler Grey, and welcomed with flutes of Champagne. Shortly thereafter, Chef Daniel Boulud himself came to greet the guests, explaining the menu style for the evening and a little bit about his familiarity and experiences with the fine art world, including that he cooked several times for Andy Warhol at his famed New York City restaurant.

For dinner, guests enjoyed a delectable lineup of signature Boulud Sud Miami Mediterranean dishes, including Crispy Artichokes Alla Romana, a selection of Mezze, Octopus à la Plancha, Mediterranean Branzino, Pumpkin Agnolotti and Catalan Grilled Skirt Steak, all paired with wines. Before dessert arrived, Haute Living CEO Kamal Hotchandani addressed the room, thanking partners Sunreef Yachts and Avant Gallery’s Dmitry Prut, in attendance, for making the event that evening possible, and later introducing Robert Riva—U.S. Sales Director for Sunreef Yachts—to say a few words.

In addition to speaking on the wide range of customized luxury catamarans on offer, Riva touched on the importance of being able to ‘unplug’ on occasion to enjoy the present moment, and how he believes that a lot of Sunreef Yachts’ growing successes is in part, due to the freedom and disconnectivity it offers its catamaran owners.

As the desserts made their way to the table, Hotchandani introduced close friend and founder of Wynwood Walls, Joey Goldman—also known as Gold Man in the contemporary art world—to present a custom piece of art he created for the master, Chef Boulud. The diamond dust embellished piece sparkled in the light so beautifully, guests in the room left their seats to get a closer look at the gorgeous piece. Gracious and full of gratitude, Boulud embraced Gold Man in a hug, ending another “Haute Basel” evening on a high note.

For more information on Sunreef Yachts, click here, or for purchase inquires for Marquis, on offer from Next Generation Yachting, click here.

