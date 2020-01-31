Photo Credit: Omar Vega

Continuing its close relationship with Jim and Monique Brown and their Amer-I-Can Program, Haute Living partnered with XO and LOUIS XIII Cognac to honor the most celebrated NFL player in the League’s history, Mr. Jim Brown himself, at the 1 Hotel‘s Habitat restaurant in South Beach during Super Bowl LIV week. In addition to a gorgeous and engaging Legends of Football dinner with some of Miami’s most accomplished individuals, the evening also raised over $100,000 for Amer-I-Can, which focuses on providing the tools and education through a dedicated curriculum to improve the lives of those without access to the resources and skills needed to carve a path for success in life.

The evening started off with a lively cocktail party and silent auction, where NFL memorabilia was generously donated on behalf of the Browns, much to the delight of the sports enthusiasts in attendance. Following the cocktail party, guests made their way to the dining room, which was gorgeously appointed with glass décor pieces boasting the XO logo and short-cut red roses and rose petals.

As everyone took their seats, a special LOUIS XIII Cognac moment began, led by brand ambassador François Surcin, who invited another NFL legend in attendance, Ray Lewis, to do the honor of “crowning the king”—removing the gold foiled top of the decanter—before several Baccarat glasses were filled with Cognac for guests to enjoy a toast honoring the Browns. Shortly thereafter, signature dishes from habitat were served, including the Truffle Kale Salad, Bronzino and Garlic Rice.

Toward the end of dinner, Haute Living CEO Kamal Hotchandani addressed the room, educating them about Jim and Monique Brown’s tireless philanthropic efforts in their Amer-I-Can Program, founded in the late 1980s, before inviting Monique Brown to say a few words as well. After thanking guests in attendance, including Hall of Famers Ray Lewis, Curtis Martin and Warren Sapp, she further explained Amer-I-Can. “Our Program is a life skills program, and its helps to really get into the mindset of a lot of communities that have not had the life skills to make the decisions and to understand what conditioning and traumas have affected their lives. It’s extremely transformational…We work with the departments of Correction and Education, and communities and churches—we even started training the rookies of the New England Patriots at the request of Bill Belichick and the Cleveland Browns‘ rookies. We’re just looking to take it to the next level.”

In a rare moment before the exciting live auction began, Jim Brown stood from his seat to graciously thank the crowd and share a quote from the Amer-I-Can Program: “The responsibility of self-determination—if you understand that, then you understand that you have the power to succeed.” Following the touching speech, the live auction began, where several enticing items were generously on offer. Winners included Ray Lewis, who went home with the day’s use of a Riva Yacht from FYI Yachts; Abdulwahab and his wife Lama, who went back home to Kuwait with a custom painting by Maria Elena Haupert a.k.a Unapologetic; and Greg Mirmelli, who went home with a Black Jaguar White Tiger Foundation sanctuary experience from Eduardo Serio in attendance, as well as a generous package donated by XO and the Browns, which included a private, heavy jet flight to New York, two courtside seats to a Brooklyn Nets game and dinner for two at New York City’s famous Rao’s Italian restaurant. Several guests also contributed monetary donations to the Program, including Sean and Ana Wolfington, Kamal Hotchandani and Deyvanshi Masrani, Ralph Navarro, Eduardo Serio, Dennis Crowley, Jill Eber, Julia Brown—who was particularly generous with her $10,000 donation—as were the Cleveland Browns, with their $50,000 donation.

As the night continued, guests enjoyed the exciting ambiance of being in the presence of a true NFL great, made even more exciting by it being Super Bowl LIV in the Magic City.

