Zach Lavine
News
How Chicago Bulls Star Zach Lavine Is Planning On Making A Championship Win His Future
gucci valentines day dionysus
Fashion
The 2020 Haute Living Luxury Valentine’s Day Gift Guide Is Here
Super Bowl LIV
News
Super Bowl LIV Week In Miami: Highlights, Celebrity Sightings, Luxury Experiences And More
troy aikman
Celebrities
TROY-FECTA: Troy Aikman As The Ultimate Sportsman, Businessman & Family Man
dior men exclusive
Fashion
Haute Living’s Exclusive Fashion Editorial With Dior Men’s Summer 2020 Collection Designed By Kim Jones

Louis Vuitton Partners With Frieze LA For Temporary Objets Nomades Exhibit At MILK

Art, City Guide, Haute Design, News, Travel

objets nomades louis vuitton x frieze laPhoto Credit: BFA

As part of highly anticipated Frieze Los Angeles, Louis Vuitton has partnered with the fair for the first time with a special Objets Nomades collection exhibition this weekend at MILK Los Angeles. The House’s unmatched savoir-faire will be on display while interactive design discussions will also take place for guest participation, featuring authorities within the art and design space.

objets nomades louis vuitton x frieze laPhoto Credit: BFA

Also in attendance will be the incredibly talented Objets Nomades designers, including Humberto Campana—in conversation with Mayer Rus—Andres Kudless—the House’s first American designer for Objets Nomades—and Emily King—design historian and curator. The Bomboca Sofa by the Campana Brothers in its bi-colored pink color way will also make its American debut in the curated selection of pieces on display.

objets nomades louis vuitton x frieze laPhoto Credit: BFA

Now in its eighth year, Objets Nomades is a natural extension for the House, featuring exceptionally-crafted objects inspired by world travel, combining creativity, functionality and state-of-the-art innovation—facets that have been part of the Louis Vuitton DNA for over 165 years. Each piece is an ode to special orders from the House’s past; for instance, the Bed Trunk from 1874 for French explorer Pierre Savorgnan de Brazza is a source of inspiration. Visionary, global designers who create the coveted pieces include Patricia Urquiola, India Mahdavi, Atelier Oï, Atelier Biagetti, Barber&Osgerby, the Campana Brothers, Damien Langlois-Meurinne, Raw Edges, Zanellato/Bortotto, Marcel Wanders, Tokujin Yoshioka, Nendo, André Fu and Andrew Kudless.

objets nomades louis vuitton x frieze laPhoto Credit: BFA

The special exhibition will be on display until February 16 2020 at MILK Los Angeles, 855 N Cahuenga Blvd., Studio 6; open Friday 12:30 p.m.-8:00 p.m., Saturday 11:00 a.m.-7:00pm; Sunday 11:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Giancarlo Stanton
Celebrities
February 16, 2020
Haute Living Honors Giancarlo Stanton With Sunreef Yachts, XO And LOUIS XIII At Mr. C Coconut Grove
By Paige Mastrandrea
Miami brokers panel Feb2020 1
City Guide
February 14, 2020
Recap: Miami Power Brokers Panel Highlights Magic City At Real Estate Summit
By Andres E. Caceres
real estate summit - int'l brokers panel recap 1
City Guide
February 14, 2020
Recap: International Brokers Panel At 2020 Real Estate Summit
By Andres E. Caceres
Zach Lavine cover dinner 2020 - 1
Celebrities
February 14, 2020
Inside Haute Living’s All-Star Dinner Honoring Zach LaVine At Virgin Hotels Chicago With HYT
By Paige Mastrandrea
CVR1_STEVEN TYLER_LA_REV

Los Angeles

CVR1_DJ KHALED_NY

New York

CVR1_Cover_LUIS FONSI _MIA (1)

Miami

Loader