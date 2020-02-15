Photo Credit: BFA

As part of highly anticipated Frieze Los Angeles, Louis Vuitton has partnered with the fair for the first time with a special Objets Nomades collection exhibition this weekend at MILK Los Angeles. The House’s unmatched savoir-faire will be on display while interactive design discussions will also take place for guest participation, featuring authorities within the art and design space.

Photo Credit: BFA

Also in attendance will be the incredibly talented Objets Nomades designers, including Humberto Campana—in conversation with Mayer Rus—Andres Kudless—the House’s first American designer for Objets Nomades—and Emily King—design historian and curator. The Bomboca Sofa by the Campana Brothers in its bi-colored pink color way will also make its American debut in the curated selection of pieces on display.

Photo Credit: BFA

Now in its eighth year, Objets Nomades is a natural extension for the House, featuring exceptionally-crafted objects inspired by world travel, combining creativity, functionality and state-of-the-art innovation—facets that have been part of the Louis Vuitton DNA for over 165 years. Each piece is an ode to special orders from the House’s past; for instance, the Bed Trunk from 1874 for French explorer Pierre Savorgnan de Brazza is a source of inspiration. Visionary, global designers who create the coveted pieces include Patricia Urquiola, India Mahdavi, Atelier Oï, Atelier Biagetti, Barber&Osgerby, the Campana Brothers, Damien Langlois-Meurinne, Raw Edges, Zanellato/Bortotto, Marcel Wanders, Tokujin Yoshioka, Nendo, André Fu and Andrew Kudless.

Photo Credit: BFA

The special exhibition will be on display until February 16 2020 at MILK Los Angeles, 855 N Cahuenga Blvd., Studio 6; open Friday 12:30 p.m.-8:00 p.m., Saturday 11:00 a.m.-7:00pm; Sunday 11:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.