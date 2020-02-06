Wynn Las Vegas is one of the highest-rated resorts in the world. The Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star hotel-casino offers a wide range of lavish experiences throughout the property. From exquisite culinary offerings at Tableau, Cipriani and Wing Lei to getting pampered at The Spa at Wynn to the ultimate VIP treatment at Le Rêve – The Dream, here’s how you can experience pure luxury from day to night at Wynn Las Vegas.

Photo Credit: Barbara Kraft

Start your day at Wynn Las Vegas with breakfast at Tableau. Signature dishes include the steak and eggs with potatoes, avocado and pico de gallo; the Belgian waffle with whipped cream, strawberries, orange zest and strawberry syrup; duck hash with poached eggs, potatoes and toast; pumpkin French toast with brown sugar pecan cream cheese and sweet pumpkin jam; and the European breakfast, which comes with poached eggs, charcuterie, cheese, fresh fruit, pastries and toast. The menu also features a selection of juices, smoothies and bottomless options including mimosas, bellinis and pink sangria.

Photo Credit: Barbara Kraft

Consider The Spa at Wynn for some mid-morning luxury pampering. Located within Wynn Tower, the Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star award-winning spa recently unveiled its new look and revamped spa menu. New treatments to try include the Forest of Dreams, a therapeutic massage with heated bamboo and contoured stones; the Dosha Glow, an aromatherapy treatment with a Kansa wand face massage; the Samadhi Enlightenment, a multi-sensory mind-body experience featuring hand-crafted Himalayan singing bowls; an Ayurvedic massage and guided Chakra balancing with semi-precious stones; and the Mojave Bliss, an organic body treatment with Himalayan singing bowls, indigenous plants and semi-precious stones. Enhance your spa experience with the Good Luck Ritual package, which includes a customized massage, a peppermint foot treatment, moisturizing hand therapy and relaxing botanical scalp treatment. Couples can get the same package side-by-side in a private Couples Suite.

Photo Credit: Barbara Kraft

Dine in high-class style at Cipriani located in the Wynn Plaza Shops, which boasts luxury shops and boutiques. The upscale Italian restaurant offers a three-course lunch menu that comes with an appetizer, such as the cucumber salad, pasta e fagioli soup, carpaccio alla Cipriano or the baccalà mantecato. For the main course, choose from several options such as the homemade baked tagliolini with ham or Chilean sea bass “alla Carlina.” Complete your lunch with one three desserts. If you don’t want to settle for the prix-fixe menu, Cipriani offers a wide selection of pasta, pizzas, sandwiches, salads and main courses on its lunch menu. While you’re there, sip on the signature Cipriani Bellini created in 1948 by Giuseppe Cipriani Sr., founder of Harry’s Bar in Venice.

Photo Credit: Barbara Kraft

Spend the rest of the afternoon with a few rounds of golf on 18-hole championship course at the Wynn Golf Club. Designated for golfers of all skill levels, the top-rated Wynn Las Vegas golf club offers amenities such as a pro caddie program, full-service locker rooms, a 6,500-square-foot practice putting green area, a netted full-swing warm-up area, Callaway loaner clubs and a top-notch pro shop.

Photo Credit: Barbara Kraft

Make plans for dinner at Wing Lei, the first Chinese restaurant in the U.S. to earn a Michelin star. The top-rated restaurant is known for its variety of Cantonese, Shanghai and Szechuan dishes. Start with the Wing Lei sampler with king crab salad, barbecue spare ribs and shrimp toast. Other options to start your meal include the colorful garden dim sum or field greens salad with Peking duck. Under the seafood section, there’s Maine lobster, Santa Barbara spotted prawns, Washington Dungeness crab and the Alaskan geoduck clam, served to you in two different ways. Signature meat entrees include the crispy pork with sweet and sour sauce, garlic beef tenderloin with black pepper sauce and Wagyu beef tossed with heirloom sweet peppers. Pair your entrees with noodles and/or rice and vegetable side dishes. Wing Lei also offers two tasting menus for guests who want to try a little bit of everything. The Chef Ming Yu’s Signature Dinner and Imperial Peking Duck Tasting are priced at $108.88/person. You can even do a wine pairing with each course for an additional $48.88/person. To take advantage of either tasting menu, whole table participation is required.

Photo Credit: Tomasz Rossa

You may have seen Le Rêve – The Dream at Wynn Las Vegas, but not quite like this. Upgrade to the one-of-a-kind Diver’s Dream Package which includes a two-night stay in a Wynn Deluxe Resort room or an Encore Resort Suite, exclusive seating with underwater and behind-the-scenes views, a private backstage tour, an SDI Certified scuba-training session with the diving team and a chance to dive the 1.1-million gallon aquatic theater. The Diver’s Dream Package is $1,999/diver or $2,600/two divers. Le Rêve – The Dream has two performances (7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.) every Friday through Tuesday.

Photo Credit: Jeff Green

Wynn Las Vegas features two upscale lobby bars that set the scene for the perfect nightcap. End your lavish evening at Parasol Up or Parasol Down. Just as the name implies, upside-down parasols are the focal point here. At Parasol Up, sip on handcrafted cocktails such as the Blood Orange Mule with Absolut Mandrin vodka, Solerno Blood Orange liqueur, blood orange purée, ginger beer and lime or the Dragonberry Mojito with Bacardi Dragonberry rum, coconut berry Red Bull, Ramazzotti Rosato liqueur, hibiscus, lime and mint. Parasol Down features a different experience with its own menu.